    • November 1, 2021
    Is WFT's Season Over?

    Only eight games into the schedule, Washington's season is on the brink of disaster at 2-6
    The Washington Football Team's season is "technically" not over at 2-6 with nine games remaining. But it's as close to over as it can get.

    The burgundy and gold can't expect to win games only scoring 10 points here and 13 points there, missing three field goals in two games, and allow a struggling Denver Broncos' offense easily put up 273 yards. If the team continues to not convert on drives or get its opponent off the field, don't expect Washington to get any better.

    Quarterback Taylor Heinicke and the offense racked up 342 yards of offense against the Broncos, but Red Zone-conversion issues continued to haunt Washington.

    It drove inside the opponents' 20 twice this week and four times last week - with zero points to show for it.

    "Missed opportunities. Get the ball down there, have to put the ball in the end zone," head coach Ron Rivera said in his post game conference.

    While Jack Del Rio's defense continues to look a bit better each week, it continues to make the same old mistakes in allowing third-down conversions and blowing coverages. Washington needs to take a hard look at itself and fix these constant mistakes as the team goes into its bye. 

    "I think this team is still trying to search and find itself more than anything else," Rivera said. "That's where we are."

    Unless the Dallas Cowboys have a late-season collapse or an unlikely Wild Card spot becomes available, the nation capitol's playoff chances are slim. As of now, the burgundy and gold's season is dead. The question is if it can bring itself back to life. 

