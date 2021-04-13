WFT Signs Former Chilean Hoopster And Tight End Sammis Reyes

The Washington Football Team has made an aggressive move to try and fill a major hole and position on their offense.

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team has moved on a potential piece to solve their tight end dilemma, signing stud 6'7" athlete Sammis Reyes, to a contract per reports.

Reyes, who grew up as a basketball player in Chile before dedicating himself to football, is a raw but talented player, who will now have the opportunity to learn from Washington tight ends coach, Pete Hoener

Hoener has helped develop Logan Thomas from a very raw tight end into a more than serviceable pass-catcher, as well as coaching several productive tight ends such as Greg Olsen, Chris Manhertz, Vernon Davis, and Delanie Walker.

As an old-school tactician, the Washington coach is hard on his players, last year in but he's produced results.

Washington previously signed Reyes before he had a chance to finish the International Pathway Program, for which he was eventually going to end up in pool play.

Washington would not have been able to sign him at that point because they and the NFC East were part of the NFL-sponsored program last year, which resulted in David Bada staying in the organization.

This move, even if it doesn't work out, is exactly the type of out-of-the-box thinking that Washington needs. In the event Reyes doesn't catch on, it costs the team very little. And If does, there is a chance they could have the next Antonio Gates at their disposal.

Reyes joins a group that is very suspect outside of Thomas with Temmarick Hemmingway and Tyrone Swoopes still in the mix.

And with that kind of competition, Reyes will not just have a chance to make the roster out of training camp, but potentially make his mark on the 2021 NFL season.