WFT Targets to Watch: AFC Championship

The Buffalo Bills are Carolina Panthers & Ron Rivera North. The Chiefs also have some connections to Rivera & Washington. Here's a target for each.

ASHBURN, Va. -- The AFC Championship is the main event for the NFL tonight. After the NFC Championship and the Green Bay Packers host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it's two teams that are not only connected to Ron Rivera and Washington but also to each other.

Andy Reid and the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs are hosting Sean McDermott and the Buffalo Bills.

Rivera worked for Reid in Philadelphia at linebackers coach, while McDermott was Reid's defensive coordinator, before getting fired and winding up in Carolina under Rivera.

The two teams squaring off today also got together on the trade that ultimately landed Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City, forcing Alex Smith out and eventually to Washington.

Also - four former WFT players -- Josh Norman, Andre Roberts, Trent Murphy, and Ty Nsekhe are part of Buffalo's roster and all scheduled to be free agents this spring. Matt Milano, a Bills linebacker, is also a free agent to be and figures to have a big impact on this game.

Player to Watch: Andre Roberts - Returner/WR

This might seem like an odd selection but the pickings were kind of thin. The temptation was to go with Milano because he'll help the Bills be better against the run.

However, Roberts makes some sense as a cheaper veteran option in a need area. Washington is just not good enough at either punt or kick return. That should be clear.

Roberts and his family live in the Northern Virginia area and he's already established business roots as we profiled in August.

Roberts has a career average of 25.8 yards per kick return and averaged 30.0 straight up this year, best in the NFL.

He averages 9.0 yards per punt return in his career and 9.9 in Buffalo during the 2020 season.

He's a three-time running Pro Bowl returner.

Player To Watch: Daniel Sorensen - Safety

Sorensen was the player that knocked the ball out of the Rashad Higgins possession at the goal line last week which saved a touchdown, despite lowering his helmet to initiate contact first.

The Chiefs safety is 30 which is a bit longer in the tooth than ideal but has played in 31 of 32 games for Kansas City the last two years and played almost 82% of their defensive snaps this year. He also plays a lot on special teams which everyone still needs.

Sorensen made 91 total tackles including two for loss, four quarterback hits, five passes defended, three interceptions, and two forced fumbles in 2020.

Safety isn't a top priority need for Washington because of the emergence of Kam Curl and even Jeremy Reaves but nobody knows how good Landon Collins will be when he returns and he struggled when he was healthy.

Something to keep in mind as you watch the AFC Title game tonight.