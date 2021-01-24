WFT Targets to Watch: NFC Championship

The Washington Football Team needs a quarterback. We know that. Who else is going to be available from today's NFC Championship in free agency?

ASHBURN, Va. -- Today's NFC Championship between the Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lambeau Field will feature two great teams, one that beat the Washington Football Team on their road to a potential Super Bowl.

That would be the first time ever in NFL history if the Bucs and Tom Brady are able to upset the Packers in cold and icy northern Wisconsin.

Or as Chris Berman used to call it -- the "Bay of Pigs" battle.

Whoever wins on Sunday evening -- there's at least one player from each side that should be and could be a free agent target of the WFT if they want to be in this position next year.

The Washington Football Team has $35+ million in cap space heading into 2021 based on a $176 million projected cap, per OvertheCap.com, but that is not the final number.

Tampa Bay: Chris Godwin

Godwin should be the most desired target from the Bucs for Washington because they need a complimentary, young proven receiver to pair with Terry McLaurin. Godwin is coming off his rookie contract and while he probably will get a contract averaging in the $15-ish million per year range -- he could be an ideal candidate.

Godwin was a bit banged up this year so he only played in 12 games and nearly 63% of the Bucs offensive snaps. He still had 65 catches and 840 yards for a 12.9 average and seven touchdowns. He had a passer rating of 131.9 when targeted per ProFootballFocus.com (PFF).

That's a lot of production in 75% of the season and on an offense with a ton of weapons. Godwin works best out of the slot, which would solve an issue on the Washington offense after Steven Sims regressed sharply last year.

Two years ago, Godwin racked up 86 receptions for 1,333 yards and nine scores with Jameis Winston and Bruce Arians over 14 games.

Green Bay: Aaron Jones

This one probably won't make sense to most Washington fans but stick with us. The WFT running game is NOT good enough in any way. Scott Turner lacks confidence in calling it. The offensive line was better in short-yardage this year than normal but still not consistent enough across the board. There's too much pressure on the quarterbacks and Antonio Gibson can be used as both a receiver and a back but he's probably not going to be a 20+ rush attempt type of back.

J.D. McKissic only has one year left on his contract and regressed in pass protection down the stretch.

A look at Jones' production over his first four seasons.

He doesn't have a ton of mileage on his tires and he can catch the ball out of the backfield along with being a tough physical runner with the ability to get to the outside on zone runs.

My colleague at "Locked on Packers" Peter Bukowski recently said on my radio show (3-7 PM ET, TheTeam980 AM, Radio.com) that he was told by a source that Washington has a significant interest in Jones.

Maybe wishful thinking but could you imagine how much more dynamic Washington's offense would be with a better starting QB, Jones, and Godwin?

Those would be Super Bowl-level improvements indeed.