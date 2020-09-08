SI.com
Washington Football
WFT Works Out a Kicker?

Chris Russell

For some reason, perhaps for just due diligence, the Washington Football Team worked out former Dallas Cowboys PlaceKicker, Brett Maher on Tuesday. 

This information comes via Albert Breer of The MMQB, who tweeted the NFL's official workout and visit list from Tuesday. 

Maher was with the Cowboys in 2019. 

He was only a paltry (5-13) on field goal attempts from 40 + yards in his 13 games before being let go, including (1-5) from 40-49 yards. 

