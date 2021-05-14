Day 1 Observations From Washington Football Team Rookie Mini-Camp

Football is back (sort of). The Washington Football rookies were able to get together on Friday for a light workout.

ASHBURN -- The first day of the Washington Football Team's two-day rookie mini-camp is in the books. Let's just say it was a rookie camp like none other.

Sixteen players took the field Friday. No more, no less.

The usual amount is in the 50s to run a full practice, but because one of the tryout players tested positive for the WFT on Thursday, only one player that was not under contract was allowed to participate.

READ MORE: Washington's Biggest NFL Schedule Challenge: 5 To Close

That was former XFL star Jordan Ta'amu, a 6'3", 221-pound signal-caller that spent last year with the Kansas City Chiefs and played at Ole Miss.

Ta'amu — for what it's worth — looked like he had a fairly live arm for someone who hasn't been active in months. It truly was impossible to really judge anything because there was no pass rush to add pressure each snap.

The wide receivers were noticeably running against air. Third-round pick Dyami Brown out of North Carolina caught all but one pass on the day. He plucked ball out in front of him on slant routes and intermediate crossers or digs.

One reporter during practice remarked that fourth-round rookie John Bates had the best hands of any receiver on hand. We're not going to be that effusive in praise but the tape at Boise State backs up Bates having soft hands.

Sammis Reyes was able to participate as well, and had a bad drop early. He made up for it later with several nice plucks of the pigskin later in the afternoon. Reyes came down with a ball that was thrown way out in front of him. He outstretched along the sideline and tumbled hard out of bounds.

READ MORE; WFT Game By Game Predictions

WFT's Ron Rivera commented after the session that seventh-round rookie Dax Milne was bigger in person than what he looked like on tape. Milne seemed to catch everything that was thrown his way during reps.

As for the defense, because of COVID rules still in effect and since there were no full team drills or even reduced 7-on-7 drills, it was hard to get any kind of feel on what they were doing on the back practice fields.

Jamin Davis was the only linebacker in attendance and looked fluid in some of the drills that we were able to see.

Check back in for Day 2 notes tomorrow right here on WashingtonSI.com

CONTINUE READING: BREAKING: Dolphins' McCain To Bolster Washington's Defense: WFT Offseason Tracker