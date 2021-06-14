What Can Washington LB Jamin Davis Learn from Luke Kuechly?

When it comes to the Washington Football Team’s teachers of linebackers, they do seem full-up.

But there is always room for Luke Kuechly.

Kuechly, the iconic former Carolina Panthers star and arguably coach Ron Rivera’s greatest linebacker pupil ever, was recently called upon by WFT head coach Rivera to speak to his young linebackers, with an almost certain focus on the club’s first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft , Kentucky linebacker, Jamin Davis.

What did Kuechly say to WFT’s linebackers?

According to Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post, he spoke of the importance of being able to play all three linebacker spots — something Rivera has stressed since Washington’s selection of Davis in April.

Rivera is of course a former NFL linebacker himself, as is coordinator Jack Del Rio; their collective understanding of how to play the position at the highest level may be without equal.

But one more tip. From one different voice. That’s the micro idea here.

Jamin gets it, having earlier this spring said, "I'm just going to go out there and be the best version of myself I can. And getting a chance to be around a great group of guys and a defense in general and just taking everything as it comes my way."

And the macro goal?

Certainly veteran Jon Bostic joins the Washington youngsters at linebacker who can benefit from a pep talk from one of the greatest players of his generation. So this is beneficial for Khaleke Hudson and for Cole Holcomb and the entire group.

But maybe if the WFT squints just a little bit, it can envision prized rookie Jamin Davis growing up to be a next-gen version of Luke Kuechly - a goal that justifies each and every motivational speaker Rivera would like to line up.