WATCH: What's Alex Able To Do At WFT Practice?

WATCH: What's QB Alex Smith Able To Do At Washington Football Team Practice On Thursday?

ASHBURN, Va. -- Alex Smith appeared to do a whole lot more on Thursday at the Inova Sports Performance Center than he did on Wednesday.

That's a fact. Not just an observation. He was officially 'limited' in practice for the WFT as they get set for a win-and-in contest against the playoff-eliminated and limping-to-the-finish Philadelphia Eagles.

If Smith can return to the facility Friday without having pain, discomfort or any other issues, we believe he's likely to practice on a full basis Friday afternoon and he would be the likely starter for Sunday night.

However, Smith has to make it to Saturday at the minimum without having the setbacks that have been an issue for him over the last two weeks. Especially if he's going to run a full practice to start off the new year.

Last week, on Christmas Day, Smith participated fully and then came in sore and with his calf barking at him a bit ... and had to be held back.

This week - Washington is praying for no problems. By increasing his workload on Thursday, Smith put himself once again in the lead for the starting nod.

“It did continue, and that was good to see. I thought he handled it well," coach Ron Rivera said after Thursday's session. "I thought he had a good day. Again, I always say with a little trepidation, we’ll see how he is tomorrow morning. But I think it was a step in the right direction ... This is the most we’ve seen from him early on.

"Again, it was a plus. It was a positive sign today.”

Smith has not played since the first half of the win against San Francisco on December 13. If he cannot go, Taylor Heinicke, who took the first-team reps on Wednesday and some on Thursday, will be the starter.