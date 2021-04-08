NewsPodcastsSI.com
Search

What's Washington Losing? TE Sprinkle Signs With Cowboys

Jeremy Sprinkle is no more -- when it comes to the Washington Football Team. Now in phase two of his career - he's 'sleeping with the enemy' - the Dallas Cowboys
Author:
Publish date:

ASHBURN -- As expected, veteran tight end Jeremy Sprinkle will not return to the Washington Football Team for 2020.

READ MORE : Who's Here & Who's Not. 

What was not necessarily expected was that Sprinkle would stay in the NFC East. On Tuesday, the four-year veteran agreed to a one-year deal with the rival Dallas Cowboys. 

READ MORE: WFT Tight End Free Agency Preview

What is the WFT losing? What is "the enemy'' getting?

Sprinkle never fully developed the way that Washington had hoped. Former head coach Jay Gruden and the scouting staff had hoped that the former Razorback would be a good combination tight end following in the successful footsteps of the likes of Hunter Henry. 

Sprinkle instead was an above-average blocking tight end, and his role as a pass-catcher disappeared this year in Washington with a new staff in place and Logan Thomas' emergence. 

Under Gruden and the previous staff? Sprinkle showed a little bit of promise in 2018 and a couple of flashes in 2019 ... but he didn't ever demonstrate that he had great hands or separation ability. 

Per ProFootballFocus.com (PFF), Sprinkle played only 239 offensive snaps in 2020 with the vast majority (147) coming on run-block situations. 

In the regular season, Sprinkle played his most total snaps on offense in divisional games, including both wins over his new team, the Cowboys. 

Washington ran the ball effectively in both of those wins, and at other times throughout the year they were able to (ahem) sprinkle in an effective run game. 

So that's where he can help the Cowboys most with Blake Jarwin coming off a tough season-ending knee injury and with the solid Dalton Schultz behind him. The Cowboys' 2020-plan third-string (and blocking) tight end, Blake Bell, left for the Chiefs. 

So that's where the vacancy is in Dallas now: An extra guy to help Ezekiel Elliott get untracked. And the WFT? Drafting a tight end is likely in play.

READ MORE: The WFT's 9 Needs - Including TE

sprinkle
News

What's Washington Losing? TE Sprinkle Signs With Cowboys

Cam Sims 1 handed catch © Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
News

Washington RUMOR: NFL Trade Plan For WR Cam Sims?

North-Dakota-State-QB-Trey-Lance-leaving-college-football-to-focus-on-2021-NFL-Draft
News

RUMOR: Washington Would Trade Up 'All Its NFL Draft Picks' For QB Trey Lance?

81CC8C96-1D51-431E-8C5E-8D338BA765FB
News

WFT Trade Up In Top 10? MMQB Analyst Says 'Unlikely'

darnold clutch
News

Did Washington Almost Trade For Jets QB Sam Darnold?

sprinkle
News

NFL Free Agency Tracker: Washington TE Signs With Cowboys

Bridgewater sam
News

RUMOR: QB Bridgewater Trade To Washington? Does The Math Add Up?

Cam Sims Atlanta PRE © Brett Davis 2019 Aug 22
News

Should Washington Trade Up To Falcons No. 4 Pick?