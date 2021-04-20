What's Washington Football Team Over/Under Wins Total For 2021 Season?

The seat at the top of the NFC East is a revolving throne. No team has repeated as division champions since Philadelphia in 2004. For nearly two decades, none of the four teams have been able to get a semi-permanent stranglehold on the division.

And Las Vegas is aware of the trend.

Caesars Sportsbook released their 2021 win totals for each NFL team, with the Dallas Cowboys seen as winning the division at 9.5 wins. Even with the NFL expanding its season to 17 games, Dallas is the only team set to win a division with its line being under 10 wins.

Washington, the winner of last year's NFC East, follows with 8 wins. The Giants and Eagles are tied in the basement of the division with only 7 projected wins.

Dallas had one of its more forgettable years in franchise history, with a majority of its production falling victim to injury. Yet with Dak Prescott re-signed and healthy, along with a rejuvenated offensive line, the Cowboys are poised, in theory, to live up to Vegas' expectations.

The Kansas City Chiefs, who are perceived to be the next dynasty behind QB Patrick Mahomes, have their line set at 12 wins. The defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers come in slightly below at 11.5. Last year, Kansas City would have shattered that mark, finishing 14-2 before eventually losing in the Super Bowl.

Along with the Buccaneers and the Cowboys, Vegas expects the Green Bay Packers (11), the Los Angeles Rams (10.5), the Seattle Seahawks (10), the San Francisco 49ers (10) and the New Orleans Saints (9.5) to make the postseason.

Coming off a horrendous year, Dallas is primed, in the eyes of the oddsmakers, for a bounce-back year to overtake coach Ron Rivera's Football Team. The WFT, of course - with the foundation of a roster that has one division title and additions like QB Ryan Fitzpatrick with eyes on doing it again - has different ideas.

