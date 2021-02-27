What's Washington Football Team's Reaction To Alex Smith's Strange GQ Interview?

Alex Smith will probably be elsewhere in 2021 but this was a weird way to head toward the WFT exit

ASHBURN, Va. - Alex Smith's quotes in a GQ Sports profile this week caused quite a bit of consternation this week, certainly among fans and media - but more importantly, sources tell us, inside Washington Football Team headquarters.

Smith is not normally the most talkative individual and he rarely says anything of an inflammatory nature. That's among the reasons the GQ piece - in which he blasts the WFT for "not wanting him here'' during his 2020 comeback - struck fans and media as odd ...

And struck some people inside the building at the Inova Sports Performance Center as something worse than that. "Frustrated'' would be the right word for the feelings of some.

Smith, according to some reports, meant no harm by what he said, and may have had his quotes misunderstood by the author.

There is, however, some level of truth to his "threw-a-wrench-into-their-plans'' remarks.

Yes, the Washington Football Team had questions, doubts and other plans. Why? Because what choice were they given? There were no OTA's or mini-camp. There were no preseason games or early training camp.

They have a choice now, for 2021, and as we've reported often, it's mostly understood that the decision is going to lead to Smith departing.

We say he might have a right to be annoyed with that more than with the way his 2020 season unfolded - or with the organization's original plan, which certainly did not assume a miracle return to the field following his devastating leg injury.

Should the WFT have welcomed him back with open arms and no doubts? That might be his position; it is not the position of the people who run the football team.

Smith might've been better-served by granting an interview like this with a media person more familiar with his circumstances, the team and the sport of football. For total context, we can tell you that Smith and his representation chose not to do an interview (at least for now) when asked this week, citing his schedule.

If the quotes in this GQ interview represent a misunderstanding, Alex Smith would do himself and his audience a service by clarifying. Doing so would also smooth the feelings with a WFT organization that thought its relationship with Smith was mutually beneficial ... and has people inside of it wondering why the QB would go public about not feeling the same way.