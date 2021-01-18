Where Do Scherff & Other WFT Stars Rank In NFL Top 100 Free Agents?

Brandon Scherff says he wants to stay with the Washington Football Team. That's a start. But he's also a top-10 free agent in the NFL. That's a financial issue to be wrestled with

Brandon Scherff says he wants to stay with the Washington Football Team. That's a start.

"Absolutely,'' said Brandon Scherff on whether he wants to remain in DC. "I love it here. I love coach Rivera; I love coach Matsko. I love everybody, love the defensive guys here. We are building something to absolutely make a run for it in the future."

READ MORE: Washington Football Team Goodbyes - And Hello To 10 Issues

And what does Pro Football Focus say in its rankings of the 2021 NFL Top 100 Free Agents? PFF thinks he's staying as well. Writes PFF:

9. G BRANDON SCHERFF

One of the most dependable guards in the league, Scherff has never posted a PFF grade below 72.5 in his six-year NFL career. Over the last three seasons, Scherff ranks among the league’s best guards in nearly every key metric, including a 97th percentile ranking on true pass sets and 90th percentile ranking in percentage of positively graded plays. Both numbers are among the most important when projecting interior offensive linemen from year to year.

In the run game, Scherff can do it all, showing the power at the point of attack and the quickness to make any block in space. He’s also one of the most polished pass protectors in the league, and he stands out as the best interior offensive lineman in this free agent class.

Contract Analysis: The NFC East currently has the NFL’s No. 1, 2, and 3 highest-paid right guards on an annual basis in Brandon Brooks (Eagles), Zack Martin (Cowboys), and Kevin Zeitler (Giants). Scherff’s 2020 franchise tag amount of just above $15M will likely serve as the floor for what he’s looking for on an annual basis in an extension, which would make him the highest-paid guard in the NFC East (and NFL).

Prediction: Washington signs Scherff for four years, $60M ($15M APY): $37.5M total guaranteed, $25M fully guaranteed at signing.

SI CHRIS RUSSELL ANALYSIS/PREDICTION

Washington should not go any more than four years and ideally it would be three because 2020 was already a guaranteed year at $15 million plus.

If Scherff truly wants to beat the market, it's going to have to be even more than what PFF projects. If he really wants to be here as he has said repeatedly, the 4/60 option should be the absolute maximum he asks for and gets.

OverTheCap.com suggests he's worth way less than the number he made last year.

It's important to remember that Scherff has missed 16 full games in the last three seasons. His body has taken a pounding and that was one gripe that some players had about former interim head coach/offensive line guru, Bill Callahan.

Our prediction is another franchise tag and then a contract extension after that and before the normal July 15 deadline.

The rest of PFF's top 100 is here.

READ MORE: WFT's Brandon Scherff Named All-Pro