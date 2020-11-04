Where Is Washington In NFL Power Rankings?

The gratifying feeling of a blowout victory over the Dallas Cowboys lasted an extra week for the Washington Football Team, which enjoyed a much-needed bye week last weekend.

The 25-3 win was the largest margin of victory over their long-time NFC East Division rival since December 30 of the 2007 season, when the team from D.C. took down Dallas 27-6 at FedEx Field.

While the team stayed put in this week's edition of Sports Illustrated's Power Rankings, there was some other movement in the NFC East, with the aforementioned Cowboys falling all the way down to 30th, the New York Giants moving up to 27th, and the Eagles dropping two spots to 23rd.

Here is what the "Monday Morning Quarterback'' team had to say about Washington this week, as it prepares for its second matchup of the season against the Giants:

Winning the NFL’s worst division is still very much in reach for Washington. The team’s only division loss so far is to the Giants last month, but they’ll have another crack at them this week.

In their last matchup on October 18 in New York, Washington narrowly fell to the Giants 20-19, despite 280 yards and two touchdowns passing from quarterback Kyle Allen. Another visit with the Giants could mean a lot of things ... including a slight rise in next week's SI's Power Rankings.