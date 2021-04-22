Which 5 NFL Teams Called Washington QB Alex Smith Before Retirement?

Who called Alex Smith to say 'hello' before the QB said 'goodbye'?

Alex Smith officially announced his retirement earlier this week, but according to Sports Illustrated's Greg Bishop, the veteran quarterback had options.

We knew about the Jacksonville Jaguars, though SI has more to the story, reporting that while Smith was offered by new coach Urban Meyer a chance to mentor incoming No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick Trevor Lawrence, the team's medical staff determined that the fracture in Smith's leg has not fully healed.

And therefore ...

"Jacksonville offered a contract, though Jags GM Trent Baalke wanted Smith to sign a special waiver for his leg and suggested any team would request the same," Bishop writes.

We also knew of the interest from the Houston Texans. But additionally, SI writes, the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts and (hmmm) the Philadelphia Eagles also all reached out to Smith.

Houston, due to the Deshaun Watson legal mess, is in a bit of disarray. So, it can be argued, is Philly, having shipped off Carson Wentz, leaving the new coach to play "Rock, Paper, Scissors'' with rookie QB candidates.

The stumbling block, quite possibly, in each case: Concerns about Smith's leg, the subject of a miracle recovery that allowed the QB a successful final season with the WFT, and an NFL Comeback Player of the Year award ... but then also a retirement. And in nearly all of those cases, Smith was unlikely to be the starter.

So, rather than further risk his health or take a role on the bench, Smith ended his career on a high note, having won Comeback Player of the Year and helping to lead Washington to the postseason.

