Which WFT Players Would Be Protected In An NFL Expansion Draft?

If the NFL were to have an expansion draft, which current Washington Football Team players would management protect?

For the Washington Football Team, it's time to take the next step. One year after going 7-9 to win the NFC East, things become tougher. The conference is tighter and teams are looking stronger.

Will the lack of an established quarterback in the system hurt Ron Rivera's squad for this year? Only time will tell on that.

As Washington enters a new phase of life, they also will be looking for the cornerstone pieces to build a team around. Sometimes, that's easier said than done. A player could have a breakout season, and then fall flat when the pressure is on.

The best way to find "your guys" is to imagine an expansion draft. Who would be the top players to "protect" from a new team potentially grabbing them in free agency?

The NHL will be adding a new team in the Seattle Kraken for the 2021-22 season. There will be an upcoming expansion draft for the new Kraken franchise, allotting them a chance to pick from players other clubs do not protect.

In the league, teams are allowed to keep to protect up to 11 players (seven forwards, three defensemen and a goaltender). In NFL terms, it would be five offensive players, five defensive players, and one specialist.

If that's the case, who would the Texans protect entering the 2021 season?

READ MORE: NFC East: 3 'Experts,' 3 Predictions - Washington A Winner?

RB Antonio Gibson

If anything was proven last season, it's that Gibson can be a full-fledged running back at the NFL level. A part-time runner for Memphis, Rivera transformed him into a tailback for Scott Turner's offense. He did not disappoint.

Gibson a team-high 795 yards rushing in his debut year. He also added 36 receptions to put him over 1,000 total yards in Year 1 while scoring 11 touchdowns. There's room to build overall, but he's a staple to the offensive approach under Turner.

WR Terry McLaurin

In any redraft, McLaurin is likely taken within the first 32 picks. Finding a No. 1 target in the third round doesn't happen often, but Dan Snyder should be thankful Bruce Allen pulled the trigger on the Ohio State star.

The 2020 season proved McLaurin has the tools to be a top target in today's game. He led the team in receptions (87), receiving yards (1,118) and recorded four scores on the campaign. They'll be less pressure on him in the passing game now, meaning his numbers could explode in Year 3.

READ MORE: 'Dudes Are Loaded': Washington Football Team D-Line Best In NFL

WR Curtis Samuel

This might be a tad of a reach for now, but it's hard to not include a talent like Samuel. If the 2020 season top fans anything, it's that the former Panther is more than just a one-trick pony at the wide receiver position.

Under Joe Brady, Samuel was used in a multitude of ways, including out of the backfield as a running back. He tallied 41 carries and rushed for 200 yards. Add that with a career-best 77 catches for 851 yards and there are so many angles Turner will have for the offense moving forward.

OL Brandon Scherff

Washington has seen one of its best offensive lines become deteriorated over time. Scherff remains for at least one more season the franchise tag. Protecting him to get a long-term deal done is a must for Rivera and new GM Martin Mayhew.

Since 2015, Scherff has been on the better interior offensive lineman in the sport. He shines in the run game, and has rapidly improved over the last five years in pass protection sets. According to ESPN Stats and Info Scherff has a 75.7% block win rate, one of the highest in the NFL.

Gibson is going to expand his role, meaning having a run blocker like Scherff is a must.

READ MORE: Young & Sweat: Washington Boasts NFL's Best Pass-Rush Duo?

OL Chase Roullier

Maybe fancy not have high expectations for the former Wyoming center one drafted in the sixth round, but he certainly outplayed his draft position. Roullier is one of the more balanced centers in the game, improving each season since taking over the starting role.

According to Pro Football Focus, Roullier's career-high 76.4 overall grade in 2020. Only Chargers' center Corey Linsley and Browns' J.C. Tretter graded out higher in pass-blocking sets.

DE Chase Young

Let's not waste time, Young would easily be the pick. Although he didn't reach double-digit sacks, 7.5 takedowns was enough to show he is a rising star and the Defensive Rookie of the Year for 2020.

Obviously, there's room for improvement and refinement in his game, but that was a rookie playing like a veteran. What can Young do with a full offseason? That's a scary thought for all 32 offensive coordinators this fall.

READ MORE: Ocho Cinco 'Goes Crazy' Over Washington WRs & Ryan Fitzpatrick

DE Montez Sweat

Young might be the pass-rush extraordinaire, but it's Sweat who could be the better balance of the two. If anyone proved their strengths against the run, it's the third-year defensive end out of Mississippi State.

Sweat, who led all WFT in sacks last season (9.0), showed that he is a well-round pass-rusher than has a keen eye in the backfield. On top of adding 47 pressures, he also recorded six batted down passes at the line of scrimmage, and an interception returned for a touchdown.

DL Jonathan Allen

This is where things get tough, because having three of your four defensive linemen usually isn't the smartest ploy. However, If it's a combination of Young, Allen and Sweat, it just might be.

Allen was arguably one — if not the — top defensive linemen on Washington last fall. His role as a pass rusher, and quality run-stopper could be mirrored next to names like Chris Jones and Aaron Donald. As someone who can do a little of everything, that will be hard to replace. If there's not a talent like that out there, you can't let it walk either.

READ MORE: Who Leads Washington Race For No. 2 Tight End?

CB Kendall Fuller

Now more than ever, a strong secondary gives you an advantage over any team. Washington could be entering this season with a top-five tandem on the outside Jackson and Fuller.

Fuller, who started his career at the nickel, is interchangeable depending on the formation. As an outside corner, he recorded four interceptions and nine pass breakups. Inside, he is a willing tackler to play the run.

Depending on how opposing offenses line up, Jack Del Rio could have a field day with Fuller as his chess piece in coverage.

CB William Jackson III

Another new name? Another protection in the expansion.

Jackson might be one of the most underappreciated cornerbacks in the game. Per PFF, he allowed a mere 30 receiving yards on 359 coverage snaps across his final 11 games during the 2017 campaign.

Another player that's an ideal fit for the defensive approach under Del Rio, letting him walk would be a risk. Although he's not a top-five corner, the duo of him and Fuller could make a top-three tandem.

P Tress Way

Remember last season when Washington's offense was stagnant? Remember when the defense was great because of field positioning? Yeah, thank this man for the job.

Way averaged an impressive 48.0 yards per punt, which ranked fifth in the NFL for 2020. This comes one year after he finished with the 10th-highest single-season average in league history at 49.6.

Way finished with a mere three touchbacks last year and has led the league in for pins inside the 20. This is the easiest choice after Young for the future.

CONTINUE READING: Adrian Peterson: Ex Washington RB Wants One Last NFL Chance