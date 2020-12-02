SI.com
Washington Football
HomeNewsPodcastsBurgundy & Gold+
Search

Why Is NFL Giving Ravens Special Treatment?

Chris Russell

ASHBURN, Va. - It's a long week of preparation for the Washington Football Team before heading to Pittsburgh on Sunday for a game that is currently scheduled on Monday at 5 p.m. ET. 

READ MORE: Steelers vs. Washington Football Team now on Monday

Washington will have a normal week of practice from Wednesday through Friday and then either a walk-through or another light practice on Saturday before heading to the Steel City.

The problem for Washington won't be until next week, when they are on a compressed schedule, for the second time in three weeks, and facing a long road trip to Arizona on that short week.

READ MORE: WFT Officially Heading Back to Arizona

The NFL has mandated that all team operations be held outside of the building over the last couple of days as they try and mitigate the spread of COVID-19, but teams can get back to the facility Wednesday to start practicing on the field.

Meetings will still be done virtually and in-person contact will be severely limited, but coach Ron Rivera's guys should be prepared for Pittsburgh and with the extra time, it might allow them to get a good head start on San Francisco. 

It's technically not the show "Monday Night Football," but the game will indeed be played on Monday and if history tells us anything, it's to expect a loss. The WFT's last win on this day of the week was in 2014 in Dallas, an overtime win over the then-surging Cowboys. 

The other? At FedExField against the Giants in 2012 by a point in Robert Griffin's rookie year. That's it since 2008. ... 2-16 in that span.

So that's part of the reason I spoke harshly about the Ravens and NFL, as it seems to me they are putting the screws to Rivera and the WFT. Listen in Tuesday's "LOWFT" podcast. 

Also, in case you missed our chat with Hall-of-Fame running back, John Riggins, you're in luck! 

In our daily Google updates, we have you covered in short-form. 

Oh and an estimated 30 million tuned in to see the WFT pull away from them 'Boys. 

THANKS FOR READING WASHINGTON FOOTBALL ON SI
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Washington Wisely Signs A 'Quarantine QB'

The Washington Football Team has agreed to terms with QB Tyler Heinicke, an emergency QB that is plenty familiar to the offensive staff.

Chris Russell

Trick Play Timing: Gut-Feel or Catching Cowboys Napping?

The Washington Football Team let it all hang out last week in Dallas. Why? What led to the decisions they & the Cowboys made?

Chris Russell

COVID Fiasco: Steelers Vs. Washington Game Moves to Monday

The Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Washington Football Team game has been moved to next Monday as the NFL borders on COVID 'fiasco'

Chris Russell

Washington Officially Heads Back to Arizona

For a second time this season, the Washington Football Team will play in Glendale, Arizona. This time against the 49ers

Chris Russell

Washington's Antonio Gibson: 'We're Putting It Together'

The Giants are in first place & the Washington Football Team is chasing again - and Alex Smith & Antonio Gibson talk turkey, as in a Thanksgiving win.

Chris Russell

Colt McCoy & Graham Gano Boot WFT From First Place in NFC East

The New York Giants beat the Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday and knocked the Washington Football Team out of first place.

Chris Russell

Source: Niners Prefer to Practice & Play in Arizona

The San Francisco 49ers, per our NFL source, want to play the Washington Football Team in Glendale, Arizona. Will they be allowed to?

Chris Russell

Washington's Young Is Already Chase(ing) NFL Greatness

Some have been disappointed by Washington Football Team DE Chase Young's rookie year. There's nothing to be frustrated with if you understand football.

Chris Russell

NFL Fingers In The COVID Dike: WFT's Suddenly Leaky Plans

The Washington Football Team's next two games at Pittsburgh and at San Francisco, are in some jeopardy thanks to an NFL COVID-19 outbreak

Chris Russell

Washington Wins to Cherish: Locked On A Double-Dip Of Victories

The Washington Football Team went from lifeless to having a pulse in five days. How? We break it down on "Locked on Washington Football Team"

Chris Russell