ASHBURN, Va. - It's a long week of preparation for the Washington Football Team before heading to Pittsburgh on Sunday for a game that is currently scheduled on Monday at 5 p.m. ET.

READ MORE: Steelers vs. Washington Football Team now on Monday

Washington will have a normal week of practice from Wednesday through Friday and then either a walk-through or another light practice on Saturday before heading to the Steel City.

The problem for Washington won't be until next week, when they are on a compressed schedule, for the second time in three weeks, and facing a long road trip to Arizona on that short week.

READ MORE: WFT Officially Heading Back to Arizona

The NFL has mandated that all team operations be held outside of the building over the last couple of days as they try and mitigate the spread of COVID-19, but teams can get back to the facility Wednesday to start practicing on the field.

Meetings will still be done virtually and in-person contact will be severely limited, but coach Ron Rivera's guys should be prepared for Pittsburgh and with the extra time, it might allow them to get a good head start on San Francisco.

It's technically not the show "Monday Night Football," but the game will indeed be played on Monday and if history tells us anything, it's to expect a loss. The WFT's last win on this day of the week was in 2014 in Dallas, an overtime win over the then-surging Cowboys.

The other? At FedExField against the Giants in 2012 by a point in Robert Griffin's rookie year. That's it since 2008. ... 2-16 in that span.

So that's part of the reason I spoke harshly about the Ravens and NFL, as it seems to me they are putting the screws to Rivera and the WFT. Listen in Tuesday's "LOWFT" podcast.

Also, in case you missed our chat with Hall-of-Fame running back, John Riggins, you're in luck!

In our daily Google updates, we have you covered in short-form.

Oh and an estimated 30 million tuned in to see the WFT pull away from them 'Boys.