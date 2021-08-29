Naming Names: Who Wins Washington's 6 Toughest Roster Cuts?

Theses players are the ones that walk away winners for the final 53-man roster for the Washington Football Team

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera isn't interested in the Baltimore Ravens' 20-game preseason winning streak. He's not fazed about the 1-2 record entering the start of the new 2021 season.

No, Rivera's focus is about finding the right 53 players to make up his roster for Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers. That's what was on his mind when the team played at FedExField on Saturday evening.

The WFT is now done with the preseason. That final game was about looking at the strengths and weakness' of bubble players who could be cut by Tuesday afternoon. Some players impressed enough to buy themselves another week. Others are likely getting an early call before being cut.

We aren't experts on who wins certain jobs, but we are good "educated-guessers,'' and three preseason games likely tell us enough on who has the edge in WFT's toughest bubble cuts.

Here's our picks for who wins out and makes the final 53-man squad.

RUNNING BACK No. 3: Jaret Patterson vs. Peyton Barber

Neither player had a bad preseason. In fact, both proved they are valuable in their own way, and also showed they still are works in progress. Patterson had two dropped pass against Baltimore, but look at his first two games.

Could you argue he's been the best rookie running back of the NFL preseason?

As for Barber, he scored a touchdown against the Patriots, but little besides that against the Ravens. Still, Rivera considers him a short-yardage runner who can grab those tough third downs.

Paterson stole the show this preseason, and gave Rivera every reason to make the roster. If he's waived, he's not coming back to Washington, so this call goes to the rookie out of Buffalo.

Winner: Patterson

WIDE RECEIVER No. 6: Antonio Gandy-Golden vs. Dax Milne

Honestly, we could argue DeAndre Carter and Cam Sims should be on the chopping block, but it's hard to after Saturday. Sims was a healthy scratch, all but cementing his safe status entering Tuesday. Carter excels on special teams as a return man.

Could Milne work in the return game? Sure, but at what capacity? Carter seems to be faster in space and more elusive with his feet for now. As for AGG, he didn't run away as the No. 4 wide receiver, but one year after being drafted out Liberty, there's so much potential thanks to his frame.

Gandy-Golden offers size and upside as a red-zone target. Carter likely only is utilized on special teams, but his niche is worthy of a roster spot. The best-case scenario for Rivera is Milne goes unclaimed on waivers and the team brings him back to the practice squad as the "next-man-up" in the receiving room.

Winner: Gandy-Golden, but Milne returns to PS

TIGHT END No. 3: Sammis Reyes vs. Ricky Seals-Jones

Logan Thomas and John Bates are set as the team's No. 1 and No. 2 tight ends, respectively. Thomas, who signed a three-year extension earlier this offseason, will be the primary target, while Bates likely sees action in 12-man personnel sets.

The question comes down to Reyes and Seals-Jones — both of whom have flaws of their own. Seals-Jones has been the better of the two in route-running and catching, but the frame of the young Reyes offers so much value if he can turn things around with time.

Maybe both can remain on the roster in some role? Reyes could land on the injured reserve with a (cough, cough) lingering knee injury, having him miss the first three weeks of the season. Seals-Jones makes the final 53, but is one a short leash.

It's called having your cake and eating it, too. Rivera has to be considering that option, right?

Winner: Seals-Jones, but Reyes to IR

PASS RUSHER No. 4: Shaka Toney vs. William Bradley-King

Two rookies are fighting for one spot? What could possibly go wrong?

Both players are far from finished products, but each offer something the other has struggled with through camp. Bradley-King has had a strong camp in pass-rushing sets, but Toney has made immense strides in playing against the run.

The reality is, what do Rivera and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio value more: pass rush or run stopping? Bradley-King could slowly learn how to play the run at a higher level, and Toney might benefit a year from being on the practice squad.

Call it a fair deal?

Winner: Bradley-King, but Toney returns to PS

SAFETY No. 5: Jeremy Reaves vs. Darrick Forrest

This is the toughest battle defensively hands down. Neither player did enough to earn starting reps, but they did prove they belong on a final roster.

Forrest suffered a hamstring injury last week during practice and did not participate in the season finale against Baltimore. Reaves had the stronger camp, but he also did little to pass names like Deshazor Everett and Bobby McCain on the depth chart.

Unless Everett is the surprise cut, this all comes down to upside and cap space. Reaves becomes a restricted free agent after the season. Forrest, the team's fifth-round pick in April, is on a cost effective deal the next four seasons.

If Rivera thinks Forrest can improve, he makes the cut. If not, Reaves is the guy. Our pick? Go with the longevity.

Winner: Forrest