Why Washington Should Trade For Bengals WR John Ross

John Ross III wants out of Cincinnati. Is it the chili? It couldn't possibly be the stud QB Joe Burrow. It is a "Bengals thing''?

No. It's because a player sees no light at the end of the tunnel and wishes to travel another tunnel.

We are often cautious when it comes to the idea of acquiring a malcontent - especially in a Washington room trying to build culture. But ... this might be different.

READ MORE: NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Haskins Available; Washington DE's Moving?

Ross III is a young veteran and a speed threat that the Washington Football Team could try and pair with Terry McLaurin.

He was selected by Cincinnati in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft - so the premium pedigree is there. (You may remember who went next; The Kansas City Chiefs traded up and selected quarterback Patrick Mahomes.)

Ross III has two catches for 17 yards in the three games he's played for Cincinnati so far this year, his fourth and what almost surely will be his final season with the Bengals.

Ross' career has been a major disappointment so far, filled with injuries and a lack of production. But yet ... he ran a 4.22 in the NFL Combine back in his draft year.

In his career, Ross has just 51 catches on 123 targets, a worrisome ratio, for 733 yards and a 14.4 yards per reception mark with ten scores. Ross missed 13 games as a rookie, three in 2018 and eight in 2019. He's only played 27 games so far in his career, so he doesn't have a lot of mileage on his slick tires.

The negativity stacks up. But Washington is thin at receiver with injuries to Isaiah Wright and Antonio Gandy-Golden. WFT had to promote two young targets, the speedy Jeff Badet and the pedestrian Tony Brown, just to get through last week. They weren't ready.

Earlier this week, the WFT signed a young veteran receiver, Trevor Davis, who is also a kick and punt returner, to the practice squad. Again, that speaks to the thinness of the room.

Meanwhile, it so happens that Ross also has experience as a kick returner and Washington desperately needs help in that area.

Coach Ron Rivera has repeatedly said they want some experience in the receiver room. Maybe that's a Ross "up'' to offset some of the "downs.''

"Buy low.'' "Reap dividends.'' A Washington trade for John Ross accomplishes those things.