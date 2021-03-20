NewsPodcastsSI.com
Search

William Jackson III Gets New Number, Now Needs To Get Something Else For WFT

William Jackson III has a new contract, a new uniform number and now needs to create turnovers to show his value.
Author:
Publish date:

ASHBURN, Va. -- DeAngelo Hall wore No. 23 for his tenure with the Washington Football Team. That was the last true No. 1 cornerback employed by the Washington Football Team.

Sorry, Kendall Fuller is good, but if we're talking about top-flight corners, Fuller's not that. Nor was Josh Norman. He was paid to be a top shelf, shut-down corner. He was anything but in Washington.

READ MORE: What William Jackson III Brings to WFT 

Now, William Jackson III is wearing No. 23 and tagged his announcement with #23Reasons to be #Great."

On Friday, Jackson (who wore No. 22 in Cincy) met with reporters for the first time in Washington, and if he's going to be anything like Hall was ... he'll need to crank up the turnovers.

Jackson only had four interceptions in his last three years with the Bengals. Why?

"I was a guy that’s going to get the job done,'' he says. "When you’re covering guys up, you don’t get many picks.”

True. But ... Ultimately, while it's not the most important thing for a corner, it's part of how you're judged. And the perception you create not only among media and fans, but more importantly by your opponents? That last thing matters.

Usually, when you pick off the ball on a semi-regular basis, it limits how much an opponent will target you, which then makes it easier to shade and help Kendall Fuller on the other side.

READ MORE: The 'Crazy' About Ryan Fitzpatrick

Jackson suggests he's succeeded with another way.

“I just tell them to watch the tape,'' he says. "I wasn’t getting thrown at a whole lot. I wasn’t the guy that was getting picked on. I’m assuming that’s a good thing I’ve only got three because I wasn’t a guy that was getting picked on.''

Maybe so. But this new No. 23 has to be way better than Norman was and better than Fuller is, in order for the WFT to continue their advancement as an organization and to become a dominant defense. And on a truly dominant D? Somebody gets interceptions.

8CB8D98A-49AD-4783-9825-72012CA38C5C
News

William Jackson III Gets New Number, Now Needs To Get Something Else For WFT

Chase Young Arms Open © Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
News

Washington Free Agency Needs? Not Here

Curtis_Samuel_on_Terry_McLaurin__FIT-605511fba09b1d05449c5671_Mar_19_2021_21_56_53
News

Washington WR Curtis Samuel: 'Our Offense is Great!'

Anthony Harris PBU © Kirthmon F. Dozier via Imagn Content Services, LLC
News

NFL Free Agency Tracker - Eagles Sign Star Free Safety - What Does It Mean for WFT?

download (26)
News

William Jackson III To WFT: 'A No-Brainer' (But No Pet Pig)

Tyler Larsen Snap © Kim Klement 2017 Oct 29
News

Washington Brings Home Another Panthers Ex

ryan fitz signs
News

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick Reveals The 'Crazy' About Signing With Washington

Danny Johnson Philly 18 © Bill Streicher 2018 Dec 3
News

Washington Re-Signs Returner Danny Johnson