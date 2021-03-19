William Jackson III To WFT: 'A No-Brainer' (But No Pet Pig)

William Jackson III has a new NFL home and he now gives NFC receivers a different prism to look at in the WFT secondary.

ASHBURN, Va. -- William Jackson III officially put pen to paper Friday morning to go with his medical clearance to join the Washington Football Team.

He's signed, sealed, delivered and yours, WFT fans.

His pet pig, Annabelle, is staying behind, but Jackson - a success story in many ways - is coming to the NFC East to stick like glue on the hip of receivers.

"I came from poverty; I came from the worst area you can come from in Houston,'' he said of his rise, which includes this new three-year, $42 million deal. "I just stayed focused. I had a goal and I wasn't going to let no one stop me."

He said that he has not talked to coordinator Jack Del Rio yet about scheme and role, but you can pretty much write this down: Washington will play more man coverage than it did last year, which was about 38% of the time.

Jackson said they played mostly zone in Cincinnati but his specialty is man coverage and that's what the film shows.

Washington was limited last year because Ronald Darby (the corner who moved to Denver) did not have blazing speed and was exposed several times for big plays in man coverage over the first four weeks of the season, on Thanksgiving Day and in the playoffs.

Now, Del Rio can be more aggressive on the line of scrimmage with Jackson because he knows his new toy can stick like glue most of the time.

Jackson said it was a 'no-brainer' for him to come to Washington when evaluating the organization and specifically playing for Ron Rivera.

He mentioned that he had plenty of interest from other teams, as he was regarded the top corner in the free agent class but chose Washington in part because of Rivera and the pass rush/defensive line that the WFT has in front of him.

The Bengals had some pieces like Geno Atkins, Carl Lawson and Carlos Dunlap, so it's not like Jackson never had help in front of him. Clearly - this should be an even better situation for him if Washington can maintain the six horses on the line that they have.

Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, Montez Sweat, Chase Young, Matt Ioannidis and Tim Settle are all going to benefit from Jackson's talents as well.

If he can be better in coverage than Darby was ... that could give Washington's defensive line an extra tick to get home.

And what about interceptions? Jackson has an explanation for why he doesn't have a bundle of those.

"I wasn't a guy that got picked on,'' he said. "I was the guy that got the job done."