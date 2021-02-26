Would Washington Sign And 'Fix' QB Jameis Winston?

Would Jameis Winston be an option for the Washington Football Team?

This time last season, the Washington Football Team didn't have an identity. Now, they might not have a nickname, but coach Ron Rivera has made them a defensive-heavy team.

However, they are a quarterback away from being a contender. Would Jameis Winston be a good fit?

WFT finished 7-9 in 2020, winning the NFC East and giving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a run for their money in the Wild-Card Round. Taylor Heinecke grew from practice-squad player to NFL starter.

For his efforts, he was rewarded a two-year $9.75 million extension. That doesn't mean Washington will run him out there Week 1 when the 2021 campaign kicks off.

To stay intact, Washington will need to find a way to pay Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff. They'll also need to add a name in the passing game since Terry McLaurin was the lone receiver to eclipse 1,000 yards.

However, teams live or die by the quarterback position. If that's the case, would Winston be the right man for Rivera to win the division once more?

The former No. 1 NFL pick took an incentive-based deal in 2020 to all but relearn the position. Signing a one-year contract with the New Orleans Saints, he sat and watched Drew Brees compile production in Pete Carmichael's balanced system.

When on the field, he didn't disappoint. Winston finished 7-of-11 passing during the regular season for 75 yards. Against his former team in the Divisional Round, Winston made one pass.

It went for a 56-yard touchdown.

It would be hard to imagine that New Orleans doesn't try to keep Winston for another season. Brees is all but ready to retire and despite the trust in Taysom Hill, many around the league view the former Buccaneers star as the true starting quarterback. New Orleans likes Jameis; if he stays, he'll compete to win the job.

Then again, he'll want to be paid like one wherever he signs. ... and there are rumors about other competitors (Carolina?) wanting to get in on Jameis.

WFT enters the offseason with roughly $38,3 million in the salary cap, so a payday can happen here.

It's not far-fetched to say Winston could work in the offense designed by Scott Turner. With the addition of another receiver, he'd have a similar connection of Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders up in D.C. The emergence of rookie Antonio Gibson should suffice in a role close to Alvin Kamara.

The fourth-round Memphis selection finished with 36 receptions, 1042 total yards and 11 touchdowns.

Is Winston turning over a new leaf from his turnover-heavy days in Tampa? Is the arm talent still able to connect deep downfield? All those are questions Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew would need to discuss.

We could see Washington looking for a younger or cheaper option. However, at only 27, Winston still has the chance to be a franchise-caliber starter.

The questions would be more on the overall mechanics. And one answer, as an NFL coach recently told Washington Football at SI: "Any coach worth his salt thinks he can be the coach who takes Jameis' talent and makes it work.''

Washington might just have the coaches who believe such a thing.

