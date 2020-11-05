SI.com
WR Sims Is Back - And Big - for Washington

Chris Russell

ASHBURN, Va. - The Washington Football Team's best chance for a complimentary and true No. 2 receiver to pair with Terry McLaurin is already on the roster in the form of Steven Sims Jr. 

The WFT finally got him back to practice Wednesday for the first time in over a month. 

He's now done with his injured reserve assignment of three games, a period that cost him four games because Washington waited too long to put him on the list.

Because Smith is technically still on the injured reserve list, he'll have to be activated this weekend in order to play on Sunday against the New York Giants. He'll likely take the roster spot of Tony Brown on the 53-man roster but he has to get through the practice week with no problems. 

“I thought he looked good,'' offensive coordinator Scott Turner said of Smith. "We’ll go back and look at the tape and really look at it. I know there’s a certain window we have before we have to really make a decision on that. We’ll evaluate how he’s looking. We don’t want to rush anything, but we’ll make sure he’s fully healthy before we get back into it. But so far, to me, he looked like he’s doing well.”

In our observation during the media portion, Sims indeed looked spry. He was dancing while stretching and then appeared to be running routes with good athleticism and speed. 

Sims, 23, has been targeted just seven times this year but has six receptions for 103 yards.

In his rookie year, the undrafted Sims was targeted 52 times with 34 completions for 310 yards and four scores - and he didn't play a regular role until Week 12 against Detroit. 

READ MORE: Terry McLaurin Voted Washington Team Captain

When the 5-10 Sims is fully back, Washington might be able to use Terry McLaurin out of the slot and Sims outside more frequently, presenting defenses with different looks and difficult choices in coverage. 

Getting Sims back, especially with Antonio Gandy-Golden still on the IR list, is an enormous boost to an offense that needs every ounce of help it can get. 

