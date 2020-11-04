SI.com
Washington Football
HomeNewsPodcastsBurgundy & Gold+
Search

Pettis & Ginn are Free; Should WFT Jump?

Chris Russell

ASHBURN, Va-- The Washington Football Team struck out at the deadline - or maybe they didn't even take a turn at bat. But now comes a post-NFL trade deadline chance to take a couple more swings.

In all likelihood, the WFT never came close to landing Will Fuller from the Houston Texans, and apparently did not have much of an interest in bringing in the speedy John Ross III from Cincinnati, who wants out. 

Could those choices of inactivity now lead to interest and a claim on Dante Pettis, a recent second round flame-out with the 49ers, or on veteran Ted Ginn Jr., let go by the Bears?

The price was way too much on Fuller, even for a legitimate contender in Green Bay. Also, Fuller is on a fifth-year option, meaning he is a free agent to be. 

Ross is on an expiring rookie deal as well (no fifth-year option), which Ron Rivera made fairly clear that he would not be willing to take on. 

Fuller and Ross are part of a huge free-agent receiver bonanza awaiting NFL teams this offseason, which would include Allen Robinson and JuJu Smith-Schuster, among others. 

Washington is aware of all of this. And Washington also went hard after Amari Cooper last offseason, before he opted to re-up with Dallas ... so WFT knows it needs help here.

With the deadline come and gone, the waiver process and "street free agents'' are going to be the only way that Washington can improve short-term. 

That brings us back to Pettis and Ginn. 

Ginn, 35, has plenty of experience and a connection to Rivera, having played in Charlotte under the Washington coach. 

Experience and familiarity matters. Even if a player is on the downside, logic says Rivera is more likely to roll the dice on someone like Ginn (5-11, 185) as opposed to someone with whom he doesn't have first-hand familiarity.

Pettis, 25, is a name getting a lot of run from amateur GMs on Twitter once word of his release came from the 49ers. The downside here: If Kyle Shanahan has no use for the 6-1, 195-pound Pettis, WFT should question whether he has what it takes to make it at this level. 

The coaches on that Niners staff worked here in Washington and helped develop guys like Jabar Gaffney, Anthony Armstrong, Josh Morgan and, to a lesser degree, Pierre Garcon, among others. There is evidence they can coach the position.

Sometimes a player just doesn't have it - even a recent second-round pick like Pettis. The same was true for Josh Doctson, a complete flame-out as a recent Washington first-round pick, selected after Fuller in a trade swap with Houston. Pettis remains more "suspect'' than "prospect.'' Ginn has limitations, but is a known quantity.

The choices are laid out there for a Washington team that could use wideout help ... if WFT chooses to again step up to the plate.

THANKS FOR READING WASHINGTON FOOTBALL ON SI
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Trade Deadline & Election - Too Much For One Day

The NFL calendar and perhaps the most important day in recent American history collide ... and for really no good reason.

Chris Russell

Where Is Washington In NFL Power Rankings?

The Washington Football Team's bye week did nothing to hurt or help them in terms of the NFL's power rankings, with the team staying put in the bottom rung of the league's hierarchy

Matt Galatzan

NFL Trade Deadline Passes & Washington Does Nothing

NFL Trade Deadline Passes & Washington Does Nothing

Chris Russell

Kevin Durant Out-Heckles Comedian In Defense of Washington

NBA Star Kevin Durant Out-Heckles Comedian In Defense of Winning Washington

Mike Fisher

Does Washington Have a Wild (Card) NFL Playoffs Chance?

The coronavirus has ruined many things but it could lead to more of a chance that the Washington Football Team makes the NFL playoffs.

Chris Russell

Top 3 Expectations for Washington Football Team - Defense

The Washington Football Team's defensive unit was a disappointment over a four-game stretch but they finished the first-half strong. What's next?

Chris Russell

Washington Adds CB to Practice Squad

The name 'Jordan' and Washington haven't always mixed well together but the Washington Football Team is giving it another try.

Chris Russell

BREAKING: Stalwart DE Ryan Kerrigan Asks Washington For Trade

BREAKING: Stalwart DE Ryan Kerrigan Asks Washington For Trade

Chris Russell

by

Beer is Food

Locked on Washington: Back From The Bye

The Washington Football Team returned to work on Monday and so did we, in podcast form, covering the latest from Ashburn

Chris Russell

NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Kerrigan Wants Out Of Washington

NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Washington Football Team DE's Moving? Plus A Source On Haskins' Availability And Thoughts On WR Ross

Chris Russell