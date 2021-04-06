Your Voice: Washington Football Team Launches Fan Ambassador Network

A initiative called "FAN" - or Fan Ambassador Network - has been launched by the WFT to involve you.

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team closed nominations for their new name at midnight Tuesday.

Now a new initiative has been launched for an ever-changing organization, and the Washington Football Team is branding it as the "Fan Ambassador Network," or 'FAN'.

It's designed to give fans of the organization the opportunity to 'serve as the voice of the fans' and share feedback with the organization.

The new initiative led to some fun and good exposure on the "Today'' show program on NBC with fan and host, Craig Melvin, which is never a bad thing for an organization that needs as much good publicity as it can get.

Per a team issued press release: fans can nominate each other at WashingtonFootball.com/FAN to serve as the voices of several categories including Community, Culinary, Culture, Entertainment, Fashion, Family Experience and Sunday Funday.

The organization is calling these seven categories 'specific crews' involving at least five 'ambassadors' for input.

After the nomination process, a selection group led by new VP of guest experience Joey Colby-Begovich and the WFT icon Doug Williams will choose the finalists.

The team has to strike a match to re-connect with the younger portion of the fan base more than the older die-hards, in our view, because the former is the foundation for the future.

“Our goal is to create a gameday that every segment of our fanbase enjoys, and the best way to do that is to bring some of the most creative fans into the process from the beginning as we reimagine the experience,” said Colby-Begovich.

“While FAN will be a select, fairly intimate group and there will certainly be topics that cross the categories we’ve identified, we will encourage our selected ambassadors to share their areas of expertise with family, friends and social media followings. As a bonus, this group will also enjoy unique team gifts and access to exciting opportunities as we continue on this journey as an organization.”