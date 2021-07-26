Rodgers Makes Packers Decision; Washington QB Future: Garoppolo Vs. Green Bay QB?

Locked On Washington Football Team: WFT Connected With Jimmy Garoppolo/ Could WFT buy low on Aaron Rodgers?

Things move quickly in the NFL, with Aaron Rodgers now reportedly planning to report to the Green Bay Packers to play in 2021 ... but with fun speculation about him working his way free in 2022 - where the Washington Football Team could be waiting.

Flash-back to more QB quickness: In the middle of the 2017 NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers traded for New England Patriots backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and named him its starter after just one month.

Jump forward nearly four years, and Garoppolo nearly won the 49ers a Super Bowl. But his limited upside and injuries pushed the team to draft North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance with the third pick in last April's NFL Draft.

Lance is the future in the Bay Area, which forces people to question where Jimmy G's next NFL home will be. One of the realistic candidates, to some, is the Washington Football Team.

Could Garoppolo repeat history and be traded once again to a quarterback-needy team (and make another Super Bowl)? Could Rodgers end up with the WFT - sooner or later?

READ MORE: Deshaun Watson '90% Chance of Trade - And Why Washington Cares

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison discuss the possibility of the WFT buying low on veteran quarterback upgrades, including Garoppolo, and more notably Green Bay Packers future Hall-of-Famer Aaron Rodgers.

Chris and David also look at the team's veterans outside of the quarterback position and reveal which veterans they feel most confident in.

The pair answer a fan call that expresses enthusiasm about a potential breakout year from newly-acquired cornerback William Jackson III.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

CONTINUE READING: Washington Scouting Report: How High Are Rookies Expectations?