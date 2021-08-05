Eagles & Cowboys: Threat to Washington Football Team? NFC East Preview

The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys were disappointing in 2020, much to the pleasure of Washington Football Team fans.

Despite coming out on top in 2019 by winning the division, the Eagles went from first to worst in 2020, going from nine wins to four, which led to the firing of Super Bowl-winning head coach Doug Pederson.

The Cowboys suffered a huge blow at the beginning of the season with the injury of quarterback Dak Prescott and were never able to recover.

Coming into 2021, former Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni takes over in Philly and Jalen Hurts is under center (for now). And in Dallas, Dak is back and ready to get back to the playoffs.

Even though the Eagles finished in last place for the division, the team was only 2.5 games out of a playoff spot, which adds optimism for Eagles fans heading into the season.

As for the Cowboys, the team was just one win away from returning to the playoffs despite playing backup quarterbacks under center for most of the season.

On today's episodes of "Locked On Washington Football Team," host David Harrison invites "Locked On Eagles" host Gino Cammilleri to discuss top storylines for the Eagles, new faces, old faces and NFL Draft picks. In the second episode, he invites Marcus Mosher of "Locked On Cowboys" to break down all things Cowboys.

David deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

