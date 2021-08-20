LISTEN: What's Your Favorite Washington New Nickname?

It has been 402 days since the Washington Football Team retired its previous name and logo.

While the team will still play the 2021 NFL season as the WFT, the franchise is inching closer to officially naming a permanent identity.

Team president Jason Wright announced the move in a tweet early Thursday morning.

While the team name is important to the franchise, the players on the squad are more focused on winning football games and getting prepared for the season.

The team is set to play its first home preseason game Friday night against the Cincinnati Bengals and are looking to get some key players back on offense.

