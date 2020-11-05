LISTEN: Locked on Washington With QB Allen & McLaurin

ASHBURN, Va. - The "Locked on Washington Football Team" podcast features QB Kyle Allen's thoughts after the bye and before a second matchup with the Giants ... and we hear from the new captain of the burgundy and gold.

That's Terry McLaurin. We break down the news of how how McLaurin was voted unanimously by his teammates to become officially a leader, which you can of course be even without a 'C'. ... but the designation is still an important honot.

As we explain in the pod and here in our news story on SI.com from Wednesday, McLaurin replaces Landon Collins. (OK, it's an offensive captain for a defensive captain, but the point is the same.)

Coach Ron Rivera and the WFT know there are other moves that could have been made here; third-string QB Dwayne Haskins, for instance, is in an odd "leadership'' position. But ... that would've cause a massive controversy. So the juice isn't worth the squeeze.

Politics are almost always at play when it comes to these matters, inside and outside the building. Because Haskins is a quarterback, which is the figurative leader of a team, he was chosen as one of the captains.

Yes, the QB had a productive offseason and did a lot of the right things in his 'body by IG' summer, but that doesn't mean he was a better leader than McLaurin or Moses or others. In any event, WFT has moved on in one sense ... and we have plenty on the issue here.

