SI.com
Washington Football
HomeNewsPodcastsBurgundy & Gold+
Search

LISTEN: Locked on Washington With QB Allen & McLaurin

Chris Russell

ASHBURN, Va. - The "Locked on Washington Football Team" podcast features QB Kyle Allen's thoughts after the bye and before a second matchup with the Giants ... and we hear from the new captain of the burgundy and gold. 

That's Terry McLaurin. We break down the news of how how McLaurin was voted unanimously by his teammates to become officially a leader, which you can of course be even without a 'C'. ... but the designation is still an important honot.

As we explain in the pod and here in our news story on SI.com from Wednesday, McLaurin replaces Landon Collins. (OK, it's an offensive captain for a defensive captain, but the point is the same.)

READ MORE: Wednesday Practice Report for WFT vs. NYG

Coach Ron Rivera and the WFT know there are other moves that could have been made here; third-string QB Dwayne Haskins, for instance, is in an odd "leadership'' position. But ... that would've cause a massive controversy. So the juice isn't worth the squeeze.

Politics are almost always at play when it comes to these matters, inside and outside the building. Because Haskins is a quarterback, which is the figurative leader of a team, he was chosen as one of the captains. 

READ MORE: A tip of the cap(tain)? 

Yes, the QB had a productive offseason and did a lot of the right things in his 'body by IG' summer, but that doesn't mean he was a better leader than McLaurin or Moses or others. In any event, WFT has moved on in one sense ... and we have plenty on the issue here.

Also, from our Google News updates, we have a WFT-NYG injury report

Thanks for listening to the "Locked on Washington'' podcast!

THANKS FOR READING WASHINGTON FOOTBALL ON SI
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Podcasts

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WR Sims Is Back - And Big - for Washington

WR Steven Sims Jr. returned to practice on Wednesday and could potentially be added to the roster for Sunday, a big Washington boost if he does.

Chris Russell

Locked on Washington: The Giants are Next - No Bore

The NFL trade deadline was a bore but hopefully the Giants & WFT will entertain this Sunday.

Chris Russell

Terry McLaurin Voted Washington Team Captain

Terry McLaurin was voted by his teammates a new captain after the bye week break to replace Landon Collins.

Chris Russell

Washington Practice Report - Back to Work for Giants Game

After no full practices for about 12 days, the Washington Football Team is back at it on Wednesday to prepare for the Giants

Chris Russell

WRs Pettis & Ginn are Free; Should WFT Jump?

Dante Pettis turned out to be a bust in San Francisco with Kyle Shanahan. Ted Ginn Jr. has extensive experience with Ron Rivera Should the WFT roll the dice?

Chris Russell

NFL Trade Deadline & Election - Too Much For One Day

The NFL calendar and perhaps the most important day in recent American history collide ... and for really no good reason.

Chris Russell

Where Is Washington In NFL Power Rankings?

The Washington Football Team's bye week did nothing to hurt or help them in terms of the NFL's power rankings, with the team staying put in the bottom rung of the league's hierarchy

Matt Galatzan

NFL Trade Deadline Passes & Washington Does Nothing

NFL Trade Deadline Passes & Washington Does Nothing

Chris Russell

Kevin Durant Out-Heckles Comedian In Defense of Washington

NBA Star Kevin Durant Out-Heckles Comedian In Defense of Winning Washington

Mike Fisher

Does Washington Have a Wild (Card) NFL Playoffs Chance?

The coronavirus has ruined many things but it could lead to more of a chance that the Washington Football Team makes the NFL playoffs.

Chris Russell