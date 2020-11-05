Locked on Washington: The Giants are Next - No Bore

ASHBURN, Va. - Tuesday was a weird but important day around the NFL and inside the Inova Sports Performance Center, where the building was closed to allow players, coaches and staff the opportunity to vote.

One aspect of the weirdness: The NFL trade deadline was front and center. A 4 p.m. deadline and game-plan preparation for the 1-7 New York Giants was all underway at the same time ... and then, of course, there was/is the election, which is also top-of-mind for many.

What was the combined impact of it all? We talk about that break down the decision to do nothing on this "Locked on Washington Football Team" podcast.

Also in the episode: a chance to hear from coach Ron Rivera on his cancer recovery and the importance of election day.

And now, with the trade market officially a dud and closed, we move on and hopefully back to a fun nine weeks of football.

The New York Giants are first up after the break after their tough loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs on Monday.

The New York Giants meeting will represent the third time in nine weeks that the Washington Football Team is hosting an opponent that is coming off of a Monday Night Football game. That's a nice little edge for WFT.

Our sense - and you'll get it by listening to "Locked on Washington'' - is that Sunday will not be a bore.