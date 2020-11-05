SI.com
Washington Football
HomeNewsPodcastsBurgundy & Gold+
Search

Locked on Washington: The Giants are Next - No Bore

Chris Russell

ASHBURN, Va. - Tuesday was a weird but important day around the NFL and inside the Inova Sports Performance Center, where the building was closed to allow players, coaches and staff the opportunity to vote. 

One aspect of the weirdness: The NFL trade deadline was front and center. A 4 p.m. deadline and game-plan preparation for the 1-7 New York Giants was all underway at the same time ... and then, of course, there was/is the election, which is also top-of-mind for many.

What was the combined impact of it all? We talk about that break down the decision to do nothing on this "Locked on Washington Football Team" podcast. 

Also in the episode: a chance to hear from coach Ron Rivera on his cancer recovery and the importance of election day.

And now, with the trade market officially a dud and closed, we move on and hopefully back to a fun nine weeks of football. 

The New York Giants are first up after the break after their tough loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs on Monday. 

The New York Giants meeting will represent the third time in nine weeks that the Washington Football Team is hosting an opponent that is coming off of a Monday Night Football game. That's a nice little edge for WFT.

Our sense - and you'll get it by listening to "Locked on Washington'' - is that Sunday will not be a bore.

THANKS FOR READING WASHINGTON FOOTBALL ON SI
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Podcasts

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WR Sims Is Back - And Big - for Washington

WR Steven Sims Jr. returned to practice on Wednesday and could potentially be added to the roster for Sunday, a big Washington boost if he does.

Chris Russell

Terry McLaurin Voted Washington Team Captain

Terry McLaurin was voted by his teammates a new captain after the bye week break to replace Landon Collins.

Chris Russell

Washington Practice Report - Back to Work for Giants Game

After no full practices for about 12 days, the Washington Football Team is back at it on Wednesday to prepare for the Giants

Chris Russell

WRs Pettis & Ginn are Free; Should WFT Jump?

Dante Pettis turned out to be a bust in San Francisco with Kyle Shanahan. Ted Ginn Jr. has extensive experience with Ron Rivera Should the WFT roll the dice?

Chris Russell

NFL Trade Deadline & Election - Too Much For One Day

The NFL calendar and perhaps the most important day in recent American history collide ... and for really no good reason.

Chris Russell

Where Is Washington In NFL Power Rankings?

The Washington Football Team's bye week did nothing to hurt or help them in terms of the NFL's power rankings, with the team staying put in the bottom rung of the league's hierarchy

Matt Galatzan

NFL Trade Deadline Passes & Washington Does Nothing

NFL Trade Deadline Passes & Washington Does Nothing

Chris Russell

Kevin Durant Out-Heckles Comedian In Defense of Washington

NBA Star Kevin Durant Out-Heckles Comedian In Defense of Winning Washington

Mike Fisher

Does Washington Have a Wild (Card) NFL Playoffs Chance?

The coronavirus has ruined many things but it could lead to more of a chance that the Washington Football Team makes the NFL playoffs.

Chris Russell

Top 3 Expectations for Washington Football Team - Defense

The Washington Football Team's defensive unit was a disappointment over a four-game stretch but they finished the first-half strong. What's next?

Chris Russell