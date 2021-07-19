Locked on Washington Football Team: What Are We Looking For Early At WFT Training Camp?

'It's right around the corner': What are we looking for early at Washington Football Team training camp?

Training camp for the Washington Football Team opens in just over a week and the buzz is building in the nation's capital.

For the first time since 2013, Washington is coming off a division title and is set to face a first place schedule this season.

The team also has one of the more intriguing defenses in the league with 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young looking to improve on a successful rookie campaign. He'll have help the from the other side with Montez Sweat off the corner.

Washington's first-round pick Jamin Davis looking to fill the shoes of linebacker Ryan Kerrigan, whose 10 years in Washington came to an end after he signed with the division rival Philadelphia Eagles in the spring.

What else should WFT fans be looking for?

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison share their excitement for the team ahead of training camp and look at what to expect from Year 2 of the Ron Riv-ERA.

READ MORE: Adrian Peterson: Ex Washington RB Wants One Last NFL Chance

Chris and David also discuss the rise of the defensive line and the importance of various players including Da'Ron Payne, Chase Young, Montez Sweat and Matt Ioannidis.

The pair also receive a listener's voicemail asking them to rank each side of the football's top-3 players in terms of value and importance. Who do you have on your list?

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

CONTINUE READING: Young & Sweat: Washington Boasts NFL's Best Pass-Rush Duo?