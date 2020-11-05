SI.com
Washington Football
Locked on Washington: The Giants are Next

Chris Russell

ASHBURN, Va. -- Tuesday was a weird day around the NFL and inside the Inova Sports Performance Center where the building was closed to allow players, coaches and staff the opportunity to vote. 

The problem is the NFL trade deadline was front and center. A 4 p.m. deadline and game plan preparation for the 1-7 New York Giants was underway and all of that had to be coordinated with the deadline in the late afternoon. 

NFL teams got a good handle on out of building communication during the offseason but there was no opponent game plan coordination then. There was also no trades to deal with. 

Maybe it had an effect. Maybe it didn't. We'll have to ask Ron Rivera on Wednesday but for now, we break down the decision to do nothing and the impact on Tuesday's "Locked on Washington Football Team" podcast. 

Also in the episode was a chance to hear from Rivera on his cancer recovery and the importance of election day and affordable health care. 

Some do not like politics interspersed with sports. If that's you, the only advice is this: Deal with it. It's part of the mix and fabric of sports in 2020 and beyond. It's never changing. 

So with the trade market officially a dud and now closed, we move on and hopefully back to a fun nine weeks of football. 

The New York Giants are first up after the break after a tough loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs on Monday. 

The Giants represent the third time the WFT is hosting an opponent in nine weeks coming off of a Monday Night Football game. 

Terry McLaurin Voted Washington Team Captain

Terry McLaurin was voted by his teammates a new captain after the bye week break to replace Landon Collins.

Chris Russell

Washington Practice Report - Back to Work for Giants Game

After no full practices for about 12 days, the Washington Football Team is back at it on Wednesday to prepare for the Giants

Chris Russell

WRs Pettis & Ginn are Free; Should WFT Jump?

Dante Pettis turned out to be a bust in San Francisco with Kyle Shanahan. Ted Ginn Jr. has extensive experience with Ron Rivera Should the WFT roll the dice?

Chris Russell

NFL Trade Deadline & Election - Too Much For One Day

The NFL calendar and perhaps the most important day in recent American history collide ... and for really no good reason.

Chris Russell

Where Is Washington In NFL Power Rankings?

The Washington Football Team's bye week did nothing to hurt or help them in terms of the NFL's power rankings, with the team staying put in the bottom rung of the league's hierarchy

Matt Galatzan

NFL Trade Deadline Passes & Washington Does Nothing

Chris Russell

Kevin Durant Out-Heckles Comedian In Defense of Washington

NBA Star Kevin Durant Out-Heckles Comedian In Defense of Winning Washington

Mike Fisher

Does Washington Have a Wild (Card) NFL Playoffs Chance?

The coronavirus has ruined many things but it could lead to more of a chance that the Washington Football Team makes the NFL playoffs.

Chris Russell

Top 3 Expectations for Washington Football Team - Defense

The Washington Football Team's defensive unit was a disappointment over a four-game stretch but they finished the first-half strong. What's next?

Chris Russell

Washington Adds CB to Practice Squad

The name 'Jordan' and Washington haven't always mixed well together but the Washington Football Team is giving it another try.

Chris Russell