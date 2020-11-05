Locked on Washington: The Giants are Next

ASHBURN, Va. -- Tuesday was a weird day around the NFL and inside the Inova Sports Performance Center where the building was closed to allow players, coaches and staff the opportunity to vote.

The problem is the NFL trade deadline was front and center. A 4 p.m. deadline and game plan preparation for the 1-7 New York Giants was underway and all of that had to be coordinated with the deadline in the late afternoon.

NFL teams got a good handle on out of building communication during the offseason but there was no opponent game plan coordination then. There was also no trades to deal with.

Maybe it had an effect. Maybe it didn't. We'll have to ask Ron Rivera on Wednesday but for now, we break down the decision to do nothing and the impact on Tuesday's "Locked on Washington Football Team" podcast.

Also in the episode was a chance to hear from Rivera on his cancer recovery and the importance of election day and affordable health care.

Some do not like politics interspersed with sports. If that's you, the only advice is this: Deal with it. It's part of the mix and fabric of sports in 2020 and beyond. It's never changing.

So with the trade market officially a dud and now closed, we move on and hopefully back to a fun nine weeks of football.

The New York Giants are first up after the break after a tough loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs on Monday.

The Giants represent the third time the WFT is hosting an opponent in nine weeks coming off of a Monday Night Football game.