Locked on Washington: X-and-O Preview of Giants

Chris Russell

ASHBURN, Va. - The Washington Football Team must find a way to beat the New York Giants Sunday at FedExField, no matter how they do it. It might be ugly. The game will probably be low-scoring. But to be taken seriously as a "contender'' of sorts, they must get it done, one way or the other. 

On the 'crossover' edition of the "Locked on Washington Football Team" podcast, Patricia Traina, the host of "Locked on Giants" and the publisher/editor of "Giant Country" here on SI.com, get after it in Round 2 of this NFC East division battle. 

The two teams meet for the second time in three weeks, after a controversial 20-19 WFT loss at MetLife Stadium sealed by a failed two-point conversion attempt to try and win the game straight up in regulation for coach Ron Rivera and the WFT. 

That was their fifth straight loss at the time. Since then, WFT punked the Cowboys and took a week off for the bye but is still just 2-5. 

This game will tell us a lot. If Washington wins, they are 3-5 at the exact mid-point of the season, but 3-1 in the NFC Least with three winnable games straight ahead in Detroit, against Cincinnati and then on Thanksgiving Day in Dallas. 

A chance to get to 6-5 against have-nots before a brutal gauntlet that lies ahead in December (at Pittsburgh, at San Francisco, vs. Seattle) means now is the time to move.

In our daily Google News updates, you can hear from Ron Rivera after Thursday's practice with his thoughts on Jack Del Rio, Geron Christian and evaluation at the bye. 

We also provide a quick injury report right here. 

Geron Christian has some ugly numbers as we pointed out here, so maybe Washington is better off giving him every ounce of time they can. It's all here in "Locked On Washington''; thanks for listening!

