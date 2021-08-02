Sports Illustrated home
Giants: Legitimate NFC East Threat to Washington?

Locked On Washington Podcast: NFC East Crossover Preview - New York Giants
Author:

It came down to the final game of the regular season. The Washington Football Team needed a win to clinch the NFC East and make its first playoff appearance since 2015. If Washington lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, then the 6-10 New York Giants would have represented the division in the playoffs.

Last year, it was easy to dismiss the Giants at the beginning of the season. The team lost Saquon Barkley to a torn ACL in Week 2 and lost its first five games. After eight games, the team was 1-7, yet the team went 5-3 in the second half of the year.

Despite a tough first half, the Giants were in the mix for a playoff spot until the end. If the team can mirror more of what it was in the second half of 2020 in this upcoming season, then the team can challenge the WFT for the division crown it currently holds.

READ MORE: Washington Camp: It's Terry McLaurin Time - And Here's Why

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," host David Harrison is joined by "Locked On Giants" host Patricia Traina to break down the New York storylines for the upcoming season.

The pair talk about quarterback Daniel Jones no longer having excuses to succeed with the upgrade of skill players in the offense.

The two also break down what rookie Azeez Ojulari can bring to the team's pass rush.

David deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

CONTINUE READING: Inside The Fitzpatrick & Heinicke Washington QB Relationship

