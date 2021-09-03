LISTEN: How Concerning Are Washington's Injuries?

Locked On Washington: Chase Young & Curtis Samuel miss practice/Where does WFT rank in Locked On power Rankings?

No way around it, injuries are the worst part of the NFL.

They derail teams' plans, crush players' dreams and re-route expectations. Whether big or small, injuries are a grim reality of life in the NFL.

Injuries are also a major factor in who wins and loses on Sundays. With just one Sunday before the Washington Football Team begins its 2021 campaign, some of its best players are facing injuries that could prevent them from playing in the Week 1 opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Defensive end Chase Young (illness), cornerback William Jackson III (shoulder) and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (groin) were all held out of practice at some point this week. There is optimism that all could practice Monday when the team begins its full preparation against the Chargers.

Young tested negative for COVID and is the most likely of the three to be ready to go next week.

Meanwhile, Jackson, who injured his shoulder in the final preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, is also trending towards recovery.

"He looks good," head coach Ron Rivera said about Jackson. "...He's had a couple of really good days of work. He worked (Thursday) and it's good to see him out there."

Samuel's groin injury has plagued him all summer and he is the least likely of the three to play in the opener. However, Rivera expects Samuel to be "ready to go with his teammates on Monday."

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison discuss the injuries to Young, Samuel and Jackson and what it means for the WFT heading into their first week of regular season preparations.

The pair also talk about the "Locked On" power rankings and whether they agree with where Washington is ranked.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

