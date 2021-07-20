Locked On Washington: Thoughts With Snyder Family

Just before the start of training camp, the Washington Football Team announced some sad news Monday with the passing of part owner Arlette Snyder, the mother of Dan Snyder.

The WFT released this statement Monday morning via Twitter.

"With profound sadness the Washington Football Team announces the passing of Mrs. Arlette Snyder, surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Snyder was a kind, gentle and generous woman who was loved and greatly admired by all who knew her. She will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts. The Snyder family requests that their privacy be respected as they grieve the passing of their mother and grandmother."

Arlette Snyder owned 6.5 percent of the Washington franchise at the time of her death.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison open the show with giving their condolences to the Snyder family before talking about the latest Washington football storylines.

As the show rolls on, Chris and David look into a fan optimism survey ahead of the season to gauge how fans feel about the team.

The pair also digs into the linebacker position, including the expectations for WFT's first-round draft pick Jamin Davis.

Then, the guys discuss the future of the quarterback position when it comes to Taylor Heinicke, free agent or trade options, and potential draft picks in the coming years.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

