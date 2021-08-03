Washington Football Team Podcast: Scherff Staying?

Brandon Scherff has been one of the most integral pieces to the Washington Football Team since he was drafted fifth overall in the 2015 NFL Draft.

A foundational offensive lineman, Scherff has been named to the Pro Bowl four times and was selected All-Pro for the first time in 2020. Last season, Scherff played on the franchise tag after he couldn't agree to a new contract with WFT management. This season, the sides stayed stagnant and Scherff will play his second and final season as the tagged franchise player.

These negotiations may lead fans to think Scherff is chasing money and simply wants a new start with a new expensive deal, but he says that isn't the case.

