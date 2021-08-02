Washington Football Team, Besieged by COVID, Makes O-Line Roster Move

Once a strength, Washington Football Team's offensive line is suddenly in shambles thanks to COVID.

Head coach Ron Rivera has bemoaned his team's low vaccination rate, and now those fears are coming to fruition as three pillars of the offensive front are missing training camp practices.

Potential starting right tackle Cornelius Lucas, veteran right guard Brandon Scherff and swing tackle David Sharpe have all been placed on the COVID list. The moves forced WFT to sign guard guard Ross Reynolds off waivers from the Miami Dolphins.

Rivera said over the weekend that he has grown "beyond frustrated" with his some of his team's more stubborn players. WFT's vaccination rate is around 70 percent, second-lowest in the league. The NFL's new COVID policy could force teams to forfeit games in the event of a COVID outbreak among unvaccinated players.

With camp less than a week old, newly signed receiver Curtis Samuel and veteran defensive end Matt Ioannidis also landed on the COVID list.

The list is specifically designed for a player who either tests positive or has been in "close contact" with an infected person. With no set-in-stone timeline, players are subjected to a list of protocols that guide their return to the playing field, It could be 10 days since symptoms appeared, at least 72 hours since symptoms occurred or merely the subjective approval of a return via team physician after consultation with the NFL's chief medical officer.

Reynolds is a 6-4, 300-pounder recently released by Miami after signing as an undrafted free agent with the San Francisco 49ers in 2019.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison discuss the impact of the COVID list and how it will affect the WFT moving forward.

Chris and Davis also discuss the return of third-year defensive lineman Tim Settle, who has played in all but one game in the first three seasons of his career.

The pair end the episode chatting about the ever-changing quarterback situation, praising the leadership that 17-year veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick has shown in the first few days of training camp.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

