Locked on Washington: CB Jimmy Moreland Joins The Pod

WFT Podcast: The Third-Year Cornerback Joins Chris and David to Preview Training Camp, the NFC East and the 2021 Season

With the 227th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Washington Football Team selected Jimmy Moreland, a cornerback out of FCS powerhouse James Madison University.

It's not very often that seventh-round picks make a ton of impact, but Moreland is one of 14 players out of the 40 selected in the final round of the draft that is still playing for their original team. Of those 14, Moreland is the only one to start 10 or more games in his career.

He was, in short, the best seventh-round draft pick in 2019. A steal.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison invite Moreland on to the show to talk about his success as a seventh-round pick, new additions to the secondary, the benefits of a full-length preseason and the impact COVID-19 has for the 2021 season.

Chris and David also look at a fan poll from The Athletic that asked fans to vote for who they believed would be the team's breakout star and who would win the division this season.

The hosts also dive into a fan question and ponder which non-skill players the team could sign in free agency.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

