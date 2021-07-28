Washington Football Team Podcast: Contracts and COVID

Locked On Washington Football Team: Washington re-signs Logan Thomas one day after Jonathan Allen | Ron Rivera on COVID-19 vaccine rates

The Washington Football Team is checking items off its to-do list as training camp commences on Wednesday.

In the past two days, the team agreed to contract extensions with defensive lineman Jonathan Allen and tight end Logan Thomas.

Signing Allen and Thomas to extensions were big priorities for the team and it shows a sign of a good faith to its top performers, which is a shift in how the team has handled the Brandon Scherff extension negotiations, which have now lasted for the better part of two years after he has been franchise tagged for the second consecutive year.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison discuss the value and importance of signing Thomas to a long-term deal.

Chris and David also talk about the team's low COVID-19 vaccination rates, the consequences it could lead to during the season, and head coach Ron Rivera's comments regarding them.

The guys end the show breaking down the possibility of the team trading for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who reported to training camp after a tumultuous offseason that featured 22 sexual assault lawsuits and a trade request.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

