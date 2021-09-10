Injury Update LISTEN: Will WFT Have To Face Austin Ekeler?

Locked On Washington: The latest on Curtis Samuel & Austin Ekeler injuries/Bold predictions & X-Factors for WFT & Chargers

As the Washington Football Team prepares for its season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, speculation begins to draw regarding the status of running back Austin Ekeler.

Last season, Ekeler dealt with hamstring and knee injuries that held him out for six games, and now it appears that the hamstring is coming back to bite.

“My right leg is on point,” Ekeler told reporters back in December. “My left leg... a little disconnect with my brain.”

The lingering hamstring injury has kept Ekeler out of practice Thursday and Friday, which casts doubt on whether he'll make his 2021 debut Sunday against the WFT.

This could mean that both offenses are down starters going into the first game of the season.

Washington is also dealing with some injuries of their own. It was announced Friday that wide receiver Curtis Samuel would be placed on short-term injured reserve to help recover from his groin injury suffered earlier in the offseason.

If Ekeler does not suit up, look for Justin Jackson and Joshua Kelley to be next in line for work.

READ MORE: Breaking: Washington To Place Curtis Samuel On IR

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison break down this weekend's matchup with the Chargers.

The two talk about Ekeler's injury and how much the star running back will play against WFT this weekend.

The pair also discuss which players should be considered X-Factors for the matchup and predict the outcome of the game.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

CONTINUE READING: Ron Rivera Sheds Light on Curtis Samuel Decision