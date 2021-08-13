Washington Football Team Podcast: Which Rookie Drew Rave Reviews?

Locked On Washington: The bright spots in WFT's preseason loss the New England Patriots

When the Washington Football Team signed running back Jaret Patterson as an undrafted free agent following this year's NFL Draft, the team knew that it got a special player.

Last night, Patterson was able to show off his talents in the team's 22-13 preseason opening loss to the New England Patriots.While there were some dud s thrown in the mix, there were a lot of positives to take away from the loss, one being Patterson's strong debut.

The rookie out of Buffalo led the team in both rushing and receiving yards with 40 on the ground on 10 carries and 30 via four receptions.

Patterson is competing to be second-year Antonio Gibson's backup with veterans Peyton Barber, Lamar Miller and Jonathan Williams, and last night suggested he's got realistic to make the final roster and perhaps deserve regular-season touches.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison break down and react to the WFT's loss to the Patriots.

They also talk about Ryan Fitzpatrick's WFT debut and Taylor Heinicke's return following his unexpectedly strong performance in last year's Wild Card Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The pair end the show with an update on defensive end Matthew Ioaniddis' health and when he could possibly return to the field for the team.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

