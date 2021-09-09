LISTEN: Will WFT's Curtis Samuel Play Sunday vs. Chargers?

Death, taxes and injuries in the NFL. Those are arguably the three biggest guarantees in life.

Just ask Washington Football Team wide receiver Curtis Samuel, who signed a three-year, $34.5 million contract to reunite with his former head coach Ron Rivera, who drafted him while he was with the Carolina Panthers. However, since Samuel became a member of the Washington Football Team, injuries have sidelined him from showcasing his talent.

Throughout training camp, Samuel was dealing with a groin injury that held him out for most of the summer. He also had a bout with COVID-19 that sidelined him for a week.

Once Samuel finally found himself healthy again preparing to make his WFT debut, the injury bug bit back.

"We'll continue to monitor him," Rivera said after Wednesday's practice. "We'll see how he is tomorrow. He came out, warmed up, wasn't feeling quite as well as we'd hoped he would."

While Samuel's status is still up in the air for Sunday, it is not a good sign to be monitoring injuries this early in the season. Hopefully Samuel can find the injury bug spray and it can stay away.

