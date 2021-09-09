September 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsPodcastsForumSI TIX
Search
Publish date:

LISTEN: Will WFT's Curtis Samuel Play Sunday vs. Chargers?

Locked On Washington: Curtis Samuel injury update from Washington Football Team / Crossover Thursday preview of Los Angeles Chargers
Author:

Death, taxes and injuries in the NFL. Those are arguably the three biggest guarantees in life.

Just ask Washington Football Team wide receiver Curtis Samuel, who signed a three-year, $34.5 million contract to reunite with his former head coach Ron Rivera, who drafted him while he was with the Carolina Panthers. However, since Samuel became a member of the Washington Football Team, injuries have sidelined him from showcasing his talent.

Throughout training camp, Samuel was dealing with a groin injury that held him out for most of the summer. He also had a bout with COVID-19 that sidelined him for a week.

Once Samuel finally found himself healthy again preparing to make his WFT debut, the injury bug bit back.

"We'll continue to monitor him," Rivera said after Wednesday's practice. "We'll see how he is tomorrow. He came out, warmed up, wasn't feeling quite as well as we'd hoped he would."

While Samuel's status is still up in the air for Sunday, it is not a good sign to be monitoring injuries this early in the season. Hopefully Samuel can find the injury bug spray and it can stay away. 

Recommended Articles

Curtis-Samuel
Play

LISTEN: Will WFT's Curtis Samuel Play Sunday vs. Chargers?

Locked On Washington: Curtis Samuel injury update from Washington Football Team | Crossover Thursday preview of Los Angeles Chargers

Brandon Joseph
Play

WFT Gets More Defense in 2022 NFL Mock Draft

A current All-American safety ended up with WFT in the first round of a recent 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Curtis Samuel, Washington Football Team wide receiver
Play

WFT Star WR Suffers Injury Setback

After early week optimism, two steps forward and one step back for WFT's new receiver

READ MORE: WFT Gets More Defense in 2022 NFL Mock Draft

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," host David Harrison invites David Droegemeier from "Locked On Chargers" to preview the season opener against the Chargers.

David also discusses Samuel's injury and when the team could expect him back in action.

David deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

CONTINUE READING: WFT Star WR Suffers Injury Setback

Curtis-Samuel
Podcasts

LISTEN: Will WFT's Curtis Samuel Play Sunday vs. Chargers?

Brandon Joseph
News

WFT Gets More Defense in 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Curtis Samuel, Washington Football Team wide receiver
News

WFT Star WR Suffers Injury Setback

1072971086.0
Podcasts

LISTEN: What Role Will DeAndre Carter Play For WFT?

Chase Young
News

Your Washington Football Team Captains for 2021

WFT - Moseley
News

Washington's Best All-Time Opener: MVP To The Rescue

portis
News

Former WFT Great Guilty of Defrauding Retired Players

USATSI_16645471 (1)
News

Source: Former WFT CB Jimmy Moreland Joins New Team