LISTEN: What Role Will DeAndre Carter Play For WFT?

The wide receiver position was arguably the most competitive position throughout training camp for the Washington Football Team.

With a good mix of veteran free agents like Curtis Samuel and Adam Humphries coupled with two rookie draft picks in Dyami Brown and Dax Milne competing alongside the likes of Terry McLaurin and Antonio Gandy-Golden, the receiver room was definitely stacked.

While Gandy-Golden was the receiver on the outside looking in, one member of that room went under-the-radar throughout much of camp.

DeAndre Carter signed with the WFT in the offseason, his eighth organization he has suited up for in the NFL.

Last season, his kickoff return average dipped from 22.0 to 20.8, resulting in the Texans parting ways. He joined the Chicago Bears later in the season. Carter has bounced around the league from Baltimore, Oakland, New England, San Francisco and Philadelphia.

His dynamic speed is welcoming and enough for WFT to consider carrying a return specialist on the roster. He has experience in the slot as a receiver, but he primarily returns kicks and punts on special teams.

Most teams in the NFL have a backup cornerback or skill position player return on special teams, but for the right player, teams will reserve a roster spot strictly for them. Just like Washington has done with Carter.

