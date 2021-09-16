LISTEN: Are Giants or WFT Healthier Heading into Thursday Night Football Showdown?

Locked On Washington: Washington Football Team vs New York Giants Crossover Thursday Preview | Final Injury Reports and Locked On NFL Power Rankings for Week 2

Injuries are the worst part of the NFL.

It's as guaranteed as death and taxes and on a short week, injuries can be a huge factor in which players suit up and how much they can perform.

For the Washington Football Team, injuries are already playing a significant part in their season with starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick heading to injured reserve following a hip subluxation in Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Running back Antonio Gibson was limited in Monday's practice with a shoulder injury, but he practiced in full on Tuesday and Wednesday and will be active for tonight's Thursday Night Football showdown with the NFC East-rival New York Giants.

As for the Giants, the biggest name on the injury list is running back Saquon Barkley, who is still not 100 percent after tearing his ACL last season. Barkley was limited in practice all week and is questionable for tonight after rushing just 10 times for 26 yards in New York's season-opening loss to the Broncos.

The Giants have already ruled out linebacker Cam Brown (hamstring), offensive lineman Shane Lemieux (knee) and tight end Evan Engram (calf) after not practicing all week.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison invite Patricia Traina of the Locked On Giants Podcast to discuss the state of each team entering the contest.

Chris and David look at the injury reports for each team and how it will affect Thursday night's game.

The guys also talk about where Washington stands in Locked On's NFL power rankings and how far Washington fell after losing Fitzpatrick to injury.

Near the end of the show, Chris and David identify the keys to a Washington win, and predict the final score of this Week 2 NFC East primetime game!

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

