LISTEN: Is WFT Offense Underrated?

Coming into the season, the Washington Football Team's defense was grabbing all of the attention.

The defensive line was projected to be one of the best in the league led by Jonathan Allen and Chase Young. The addition of cornerback William Jackson III and drafting linebacker Jamin Davis were expected to make a good defense great. And, if course, head coach Ron Rivera was part of arguably the best defense of all-time, the 1985 Chicago Bears.

However, in Washington's first win of the season against the New York Giants, it was the offense that pulled the game out behind backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who made his first regular season start.

"Taylor, he's just a winner," defensive end Chase Young said Tuesday. "You know, he just goes hard."

"It's really cool playing behind a guy that who just seems like he's always ready for the moments," wide receiver Terry McLaurin said earlier this week. "It's never too big for him. And you know, he's going to give us his best each and every week."

Young and McLaurin may have had a crystal ball, as Heinicke overcame two fourth-quarter deficits to win the game.

Heinicke threw for 336 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. The pick also came during that electric fourth quarter, as Heinicke was given the opportunity to bail his team out, and he did.

After this game, maybe opposing coaching staffs will focus just as much on WFT's offense as they do scheming for the defense.

