LISTEN: Can WFT Get Win No. 1 Behind QB No. 2?

Locked On Washington: What We Expect from Taylor Heinicke's First Start for Washington Football Team in 2021 | Biggest Concerns and Confidence for WFT vs New York Giants in NFL Week 2

Backup quarterbacks have a hard time winning football games in the NFL. Last season, No. 2 quarterbacks compiled an ugly 31-61 record in their starts.

The first game to test that troubling trend in 2021 will come Thursday night when Taylor Heinicke fills in for Ryan Fitzpatrick under center for the Washington Football Team.

The start marks Heinicke's first regular-season start for Washington and just his second career NFL start. The 28-year-old journeyman replaced Fitzpatrick in Week 1's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, and previously started the team's Wild Card Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last January.

Despite the noise surrounding Fitzpatrick and Heinicke, Washington feels confident in its chances to win as they rally around their mobile, energetic backup.

READ MORE: GAME DAY: Can WFT Contain Saquon Barkley?

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison discuss the injury and roster news as the WFT officially placed Fitzpatrick on injured reserve and signed linebacker Jared Norris to the active roster.

Then, the two talk about head coach Ron Rivera's comments about the defensive performances and the upcoming start for Heinicke.

At the end of the show, Chris and David turn their focus towards the New York Giants with Thursday Night Football just one day away. They discuss their biggest concerns about the matchup and share their confidence in Washington winning its first game of the season.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

CONTINUE READING: Should WFT Regret Passing on Chargers' QB Herbert?