LISTEN: Should WFT Go 'All In' on Taylor Time?

Locked On Washington: Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to IR | Taylor Heinicke to Start vs New York Giants | 4 Takeaways from Week 1 Loss to Los Angeles Chargers

It's "Taylor Time" in Washington D.C.

The Washington Football Team tweeted Monday that Taylor Heinicke would be the starting quarterback after Ryan Fitzpatrick landed on injured reserve following a hip subluxation in Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Heinicke will make his second NFL regular-season start Thursday night when the New York Giants come to town. Even though the WFT is forced to move to its backup in just the second game of the season, the team is confident in the 28-year-old journeyman.

In relief of Fitzpatrick Sunday, Heinicke completed 11 of 15 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown. He also ran three times for 17 yards.

WFT's confidence in Heinicke partially stems from his impressive start in last season's Wild Card Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in which he was 26 of 44 for 306 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Using an athleticism and mobility far superior to that of Fitzpatrick, he also ran six times for 46 yards and a touchdown in that competitive loss to the eventual Super Bowl champions.

Heinicke's seen bigger moments than the one he'll face this week, and that should give him and the rest of the team the confidence it needs as it treks into the season.

