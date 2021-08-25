LISTEN: Projecting WRs To Make Washington 53-Man Roster

When the Washington Football Team released Steven Sims Jr. Monday, the wide receiver room shrunk to just 10 players.

Sims, 24, played in all but four of the team's games in each of the past two seasons after being undrafted out of Kansas in 2019. In his WFT career, Sims caught 61 passes for 575 yards and five touchdowns. This does not include his touchdown he caught in the team's playoff game last season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Releasing Sims (who just signed with Buffalo) comes as a bit of a surprise considering his experience with the team, but the cut gives an idea as to how deep this receiver room is. This offseason, the team signed Curtis Samuel, Adam Humphries and DeAndre Carter as free agents and drafted Dyami Brown and Dax Milne.

The team also has Tony Brown, Antonio Gandy-Golden, Terry McLaurin, Cam Sims, Isaiah Wright from last year's roster.

Assuming the WFT will carry six receivers as it did for most of last season, this means four more players will be shown the door before next week's 53-man roster cuts.

McLaurin, Samuel and Dyami Brown are the three locks, which leaves the remaining seven to fight for the last three spots.

As veterans, Sims and Humphries should also make the team, though it isn't as much of a slam dunk as the previous three, leaving one more spot should the team only move into the season with six.

The biggest underdogs out of the bunch are Tony Brown and Milne considering the two of them have not seen a lot of playing time during the preseason. Milne's status as a seventh-round rookie draft pick might make it difficult for the team to move on from him though.

That would leave just one spot for Gandy-Golden, a 2020 fourth-round pick, Wright and Carter.

As a recent draft pick, Gandy-Golden is the leading candidate to be that sixth receiver, but Wright and Carter should not be ruled just yet.

Carter is also competing to be the team's return specialist, but it's unsure if the team is going to include him as one of the six wide receivers or add a spot on the roster for him specifically.

