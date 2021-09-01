LISTEN: Are The Giants A Threat To Washington?

Locked On Washington: Washington Football Team begins the cut to 53//Are the Giants favored to win NFC East?

Had the Washington Football Team lost their final game of the season last year to the Philadelphia Eagles, the New York Giants would have made the playoffs with a 6-10 record.

While the team's final record does not look pretty, the team still sat just yards away from making the postseason.

For years, Washington and the Giants have been on the bottom half of the division, while the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles have experienced more success, including a Super Bowl championship in Philly back in 2017.

Heading into the season, Washington is coming in as the defending champion, but the Cowboys and Giants each improved significantly in the offseason, making Washington's division title defense a little more difficult.

Washington improved as well, but the road to the top of the division will likely be a little more challenging in 2021.

The Giants upgraded at skill positions, signing wide receiver Kenny Golladay from the Detroit Lions and tight end Kyle Rudolph from the Minnesota Vikings. On defense, the team added defensive tackle Danny Shelton from Detroit and Adoree' Jackson from the Tennessee Titans.

The talent on the team has improved tremendously, and it should put the WFT on notice.

READ MORE: Which WFT Rookie Is Impressing Logan Thomas?

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison look at the New York Giants and their chances to win the NFC East this season.

The pair also speculate who will make the first 53-man roster heading into the season and who the team will cut.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

CONTINUE READING: Washington Cuts 7, Including Surprise at CB: NFL Tracker