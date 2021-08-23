LISTEN: Rivera's Starting QB in Washington Is ... (Shhh)

Locked On Washington: Digging deeper on Washington Football win over Bengals/Who's the starting QB & Cole in the community

With just one preseason game left before the Washington Football Team opens its regular season against the Los Angeles Chargers September 12, head coach Ron Rivera has yet to name a starting quarterback.

Almost all signs point to the team moving forward with 17-year veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, who would be starting for his ninth NFL franchise, but the team also has Taylor Heinicke to consider.

Heinicke came in relief during the team's Wild Card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and completed 26 of 44 passes for 306 yards with two touchdowns, one passing and one rushing. His strong game eventually led to the team inking him to a 2-year, $8.75 million contract in the offseason.

Fitzpatrick has gotten majority of the first-team reps in training camp, but the team also feels good about Heinicke.

With two capable starters, Rivera is using the opportunity as an advantage for his team. While it seems like the season opener is rapidly approaching, a depth chart is not going to be released by the team for at least two weeks. This means that Rivera can keep the cards close to the vest and force opponents to game plan for both Fitzpatrick and Heinicke.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison discuss why Rivera has yet to name a starting quarterback.

The two also take a deeper dive on the WFT's win over the Cincinnati Bengals and end the show talking about linebacker Cole Holcomb's charity work Sunday.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

